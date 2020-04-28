Former Badgers wide receiver Kraig Appleton charged with murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former University of Wisconsin wide receiver Kraig Appleton was charged on Monday with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Appleton, 29, is accused of shooting Kelli S. Farrell, 41, in the stomach on April 20. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Appleton caught three passes for 26 yards as a true freshman with the Badgers in 2009. The four-star prospect was projected as a regular the following season before being suspended from the team in February 2010 for violating team rules. Shortly afterward, Appleton withdrew from school.

In 2011, Appleton was shot several times during an incident in East St. Louis.