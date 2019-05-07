Former University of Wisconsin tight end Kyle Penniston will remain in the Big Ten for his final year of eligibility.
The former four-star recruit from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he's completed a graduate transfer to Rutgers.
Penniston left the Badgers' program and entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after catching three passes for 18 yards and a touchdown last season. He finished his UW career with 16 receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns in 39 games, 21 of which he started.
Penniston could start for Rutgers as a senior this year. The Scarlet Knights' leading returning receiver at the position, Travis Vokolek, entered the NCAA transfer portal in April.
The Badgers aren't scheduled to play Rutgers this season.
According to Penniston's tweet Tuesday, he'll be pursuing a master's degree in global sports business.