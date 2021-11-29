 Skip to main content
Former Badgers tailback Jalen Berger commits to Michigan State
Former Badgers tailback Jalen Berger commits to Michigan State

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst speaks to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Former Badgers running back Jalen Berger announced Monday his commitment to Michigan State.

Berger, a four-star tailback who led the University of Wisconsin in rushing in 2020, was dismissed from the Badgers program after missing meetings and workouts this season. He visited Michigan State earlier this month.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is a former Badgers defensive back. Tucker’s team went 10-2 this season, led by tailback Kenneth Walker III’s 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Walker has two years of eligibility left at MSU, but he may forgo those season to turn pro after a breakout season.

In seven career games for the Badgers, Berger rushed 84 times for 389 yards and three scores, and added four catches for 30 yards.

UW is slated to play at Michigan State on Oct. 8, 2022.

