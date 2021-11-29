Former Badgers tailback Jalen Berger commits to Michigan State

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst speaks to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Former Badgers running back Jalen Berger announced Monday his commitment to Michigan State.
Berger, a four-star tailback who led the University of Wisconsin in rushing in 2020, was dismissed from the Badgers program after missing meetings and workouts this season. He visited Michigan State earlier this month.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is a former Badgers defensive back. Tucker’s team went 10-2 this season, led by tailback Kenneth Walker III’s 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Walker has two years of eligibility left at MSU, but he may forgo those season to turn pro after a breakout season.
In seven career games for the Badgers, Berger rushed 84 times for 389 yards and three scores, and added four catches for 30 yards.
UW is slated to play at Michigan State on Oct. 8, 2022.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers fall to Minnesota Golden Gophers in Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) walks off the field after a turnover on downs on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) makes a catch attempt against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) fights for yardage near the sideline against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) fights off a block to make a tackle on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) blocks against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) runs for a first down against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) runs for a first down against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) pursues Minnesota running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin linebacker Noah Burks (41) pursues Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) fights for yards against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) tries to hang on to a pass in the end zone while being defended by Caesar Williams (21) on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal makes a tackle against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson returns an interception for a touchdown against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson returns an interception for a touchdown against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin defensive back Hunter Wohler makes a tackle against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
UW freshman back Braelon Allen was limited to 47 rushing yards.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
UW coach Paul Chryst looks on during the game. It was Minnesota's second victory in the past 18 meetings with UW.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann makes a call at the line of scrimmage against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for yardage against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks (1) pursues Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Wisconsin wide receivers Jack Dunn (16) and Markus Allen (4) walk off the field after a late turnover on downs against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!