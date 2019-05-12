Try 3 months for $3
D'Cota Dixon-signed with Bucs

Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon celebrates a tackle for loss during the second quarter of the 31-17 victory over Rutgers on Nov. 3 at Camp Randall Stadium.

 STEVE APPS/Capital Newspapers

Former University of Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

Dixon went undrafted last month but earned multiple tryout opportunities with NFL teams. Tampa Bay signed the Oak Hill, Fla., native following its rookie minicamp.

A three-year starter, Dixon recorded 177 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, five interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 51 games during his Badgers career. He was an All-Big Ten player as a junior and senior.

Dixon also excelled off the field, winning the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award and being named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

0
0
0
0
0