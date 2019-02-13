D'Cota Dixon's off-the-field accolades continue to pile up as the former University of Wisconsin safety prepares for April's NFL Draft.
Dixon was named the 2018 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Tuesday night during a banquet at The Star in Frisco, Texas, earning the honor over other finalists Derrick Brown from Auburn and Dalton Risner from Kansas State.
The award is given annually to the Division I college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
Dixon was also named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy last year, awarded to college football's top scholar-athlete.
He started three years at UW and received an invitation to this month's NFL Combine.