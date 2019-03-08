Former University of Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook took an official visit to Florida State and attended the Seminoles' spring practice on Friday, per a report from the Tallahassee Democrat.
The Badgers announced Feb. 27 that Hornibrook, after spending the past three years as their starting quarterback, intended to leave the program.
That same day, Hornibrook posted on Instagram that he planned on transferring to another program for his final year of eligibility after he graduates from the UW School of Business in May.
Per the Tallahassee Democrat, Florida State currently has just one scholarship quarterback on its roster, sophomore James Blackman, who's eligible to play in 2019, although the Seminoles applied for a waiver that would allow transfer Jordan Travis to play right away.
If Hornibrook transfers after graduating in May, he'll be eligible to play during the 2019 season.
UW begins spring practice March 26, when junior Jack Coan, sophomore Danny Vanden Boom, redshirt freshman Chase Wolf and true freshman Graham Mertz will begin competing to replace Hornibrook as the Badgers' starter at quarterback.