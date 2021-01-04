 Skip to main content
Former Badgers' QB Jack Coan transfers to Notre Dame
Former Badgers' QB Jack Coan transfers to Notre Dame

Jack Coan, Notre Dame

Jack Coan led Wisconsin to the 2020 Rose Bowl, but he announced Monday night he was transferring to Notre Dame. 

 Mark J. Terrill, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Badgers may see Jack Coan on the football field quite soon.

Coan, a former University of Wisconsin quarterback, announced Monday night he will be transferring to Notre Dame.

“Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work!” Coan wrote on Twitter. It was Coan’s first tweet since June 2017.

The Badgers are currently scheduled to face Notre Dame next season — the Sept. 25 game is slated for Solider Field in Chicago.

Coan is a graduate transfer from UW, so he will be eligible to play for the Fighting Irish next season. Notre Dame’s year ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals with a 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was a graduate student this year and he’s been the starter since 2018. Assuming Book is moving onto the NFL, the Fighting Irish had five other quarterbacks on their roster and two incoming freshmen at the position.

Coan broke his foot in UW’s training camp and did not play this year. Coan was a highly touted lacrosse prospect out of high school and committed to Notre Dame before choosing to play football.

Jack Coan mug

Coan

Coan played in 25 games in his UW career, including 18 starts. The Badgers went 12-6 in his starts, including 10-4 last season. Coan passed for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his career. He had 297 completions on 437 attempts (67.96%) over his three seasons and averaged 7.5 yards per pass. His 236 completions last season set a program record. Coan also rushed for five touchdowns.

The reason for his transfer has not been publicly discussed and a message sent to his father was not returned.

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz started all seven games for UW (4-3) this season.

“I think it was certainly the teammates that he was with, he’s had a positive impact on them,” UW coach Paul Chryst said when asked about Coan’s impact on the team.

“Certainly point to a lot of games where he played and helped this team win games and some big games. Probably a lot of little different components to what his mark was. But you know what was pretty neat — and a lot of guys have this opportunity and Jack certainly has done this and many have — but the fact that they did leave a mark, they did leave a lasting impression. I think that’s something to be proud of.”

Coan’s only public statement since announcing he was transferring expressed gratitude to UW.

"Thank you Wisconsin for the greatest 4 years of my life," Coan wrote in a social media post. "Being at Wisconsin has been the experience of a lifetime that I will cherish forever. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, athletic trainers, and support staff who have helped me in my time here.

"I have officially decided to enter the transfer portal. While this decision was not easy, I know it's the right one for my family and I. Thank you for everything Wisconsin! I'll love you forever!"

Breaking down the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

