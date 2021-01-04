Former Badgers' QB Jack Coan transfers to Notre Dame

The reason for his transfer has not been publicly discussed and a message sent to his father was not returned.

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz started all seven games for UW (4-3) this season.

“I think it was certainly the teammates that he was with, he’s had a positive impact on them,” UW coach Paul Chryst said when asked about Coan’s impact on the team.

“Certainly point to a lot of games where he played and helped this team win games and some big games. Probably a lot of little different components to what his mark was. But you know what was pretty neat — and a lot of guys have this opportunity and Jack certainly has done this and many have — but the fact that they did leave a mark, they did leave a lasting impression. I think that’s something to be proud of.”

Coan’s only public statement since announcing he was transferring expressed gratitude to UW.

"Thank you Wisconsin for the greatest 4 years of my life," Coan wrote in a social media post. "Being at Wisconsin has been the experience of a lifetime that I will cherish forever. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, athletic trainers, and support staff who have helped me in my time here.