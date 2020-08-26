Former Badgers QB Brooks Bollinger enjoying life away from football

One of Bollinger’s most memorable performances — and the one that sticks out most as he reflects on his UW career — was his first start in the 1999 season. The Badgers, coming off back-to-back losses, toppled No. 12 Ohio State 42-17 on the road after falling behind 17-0 in the first half.

“Sometimes it’s good to just be young and dumb,” Bollinger said with a laugh. “There’s no question there was quite a bit of nerves going into that game. I don’t think I fully understood the size of it at the time, but I was aware enough to know that this was a hell of an opportunity and going to be a defining moment for me.”

That win was the start of a seven-game win streak that earned UW a spot in the Rose Bowl.

The New York Jets drafted Bollinger in the sixth round of the 2002 draft. He appeared in one game as a rookie, but started nine in his second year when the team saw starter Chad Pennington and Jay Fielder get injured in the same week.

Bollinger spent two years with the Vikings in a backup role, before his final NFL season as a backup in Dallas. Bollinger signed with the UFL’s Florida Tuskers in 2009 and led the team to an undefeated regular season and a championship game appearance. He was the league’s MVP that season.