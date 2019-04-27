Offensive lineman Michael Deiter won't be the only former University of Wisconsin player headed to Miami.
The Dolphins selected Badgers outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel with the 13th pick of the fifth round (151st overall) Saturday, two rounds after taking Deiter on Friday night.
Van Ginkel played through an ankle injury for much of his senior season but tested well during pre-draft workouts.
The former South Dakota and Iowa Western player ranked in the top eight among linebackers at the NFL Combine in the vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle before running the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at UW's Pro Day in March.
Van Ginkel became the third former Badgers player drafted in 2019 after Deiter and inside linebacker Ryan Connelly, who the New York Giants selected eight picks before Van Ginkel.