Former Badgers OL Cole Van Lanen drafted by hometown Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers brought a native son home on Saturday.

Former University of Wisconsin tackle and Green Bay product Cole Van Lanen was picked by the Packers with the 214th pick of the draft, the 30th pick of the sixth round.

Lacking the long arms and the agility that NFL tackles need, Van Lanen’s future in the pros will be at guard and he provides depth to the Packers inside. Green Bay has valued versatility in its recent offensive line moves, bringing in players like Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner who can play multiple positions on the line.

“He generates a push in the run game, works hard at his game, really versatile, he’s got power, punch, great attitude,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said. “He feels comfortable, that’s the main thing, feels comfortable playing inside and outside.”

Cole Van Lanen mug 5-2

Van Lanen

Van Lanen played in 45 games for the Badgers at tackle. He began his playing career in 2018, splitting time with Jon Dietzen as he battled injuries. Van Lanen was the highest-graded tackle in college football per Pro Football Focus that year, leading to him becoming the starter in 2019. He started 13 of 14 games that season while blocking for Jonathan Taylor, who amassed 2,000 rushing yards and won his second Doak Walker Award.

Van Lanen started five games last season for UW and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year.

