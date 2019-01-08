Former University of Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with 12 other players and two coaches, it was announced Monday.
The rest of the players to be enshrined at the National Football Foundation’s award banquet in December include Texas quarterback Vince Young, Notre Dame receiver Raghib Ismail, Arkansas running back Darren McFadden, Oklahoma defensive back Rickey Dixon, John Carroll linebacker London Fletcher, Texas A&M defensive lineman Jacob Green, North Carolina State receiver Torry Holt, Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer, USC defensive back Troy Polamalu, Florida State defensive back Terrell Buckley, Michigan State running back Lorenzo White and Mississippi linebacker Patrick Willis.
Dennis Erickson, who coached Miami (Fla.) to two national championships, and Joe Taylor, who won 233 games at historically black colleges, were selected for induction as coaches.
The Goodyear Blimp was named an honorary member of the Hall of Fame.
A unanimous first-team All-American as a senior, Thomas was UW’s first winner of the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s top interior lineman. He started 39 games at left tackle for the Badgers, earning consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2005 and 2006 and was a two-time Lombardi Award semifinalist.
Thomas becomes the 11th UW player, and 15th overall (joining four coaches) from the school, to be induced into the Hall of Fame.
Other Badgers players inducted include Alan Ameche, Marty Below, Robert Butler, Ron Dayne, Pat Harder, Elroy Hirsch, Tim Krumrie, Pat O’Dea, Pat Richter, Dave Schreiner. UW coaches include Barry Alvarez, Phil King, George Little and Harry Stuhldreher.
Thomas retired from the Cleveland Browns after the 2017 season and is widely regarded as a strong candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well.