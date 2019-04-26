Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM EXPECTED ON SATURDAY... .SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION FROM WEST TO EAST ON SATURDAY. PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW ARE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN DURING THE LATE MORNING AND AFTERNOON HOURS, WHEN SNOWFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF ONE INCH PER HOUR WILL BE POSSIBLE. SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL IMPACTS ARE LIKELY, AS SEVERAL INCHES OF WET, HEAVY SLUSH ACCUMULATES ON AREA ROADWAYS. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&