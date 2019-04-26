Former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter became the first Badgers player selected in the NFL Draft on Friday night.
The Miami Dolphins took Deiter with the 15th pick of the third round (78th overall), making him the first UW offensive lineman to be drafted since the New Orleans Saints selected Ryan Ramczyk with the final pick of the first round in 2017.
Deiter started a program-record 54 games for the Badgers at center, left guard and left tackle. He's expected to remain at guard in the NFL, his position for UW in 2018, although he could also play center.