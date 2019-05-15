Try 3 months for $3
Micah Kapoi-joining UW staff

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst welcomes offensive lineman Micah Kapoi (75) off the field after a first quarter scoring drive in a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

 M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

Former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Micah Kapoi will join the Badgers' football staff, per his agent, Marco Marciano.

Marciano said Kapoi will begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant, a position former UW players Kevin Claxton and Bobby Dunn served in last season.

Kapoi played in 49 games for the Badgers, starting 14. Ten of his 14 starts came as a redshirt freshman in 2015.

He took a shot at the NFL this offseason, participating in UW's Pro Day in March. Kapoi went undrafted and did not receive any free agent offers immediately following the final round.

