Former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Micah Kapoi will join the Badgers' football staff, per his agent, Marco Marciano.
Marciano said Kapoi will begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant, a position former UW players Kevin Claxton and Bobby Dunn served in last season.
Kapoi played in 49 games for the Badgers, starting 14. Ten of his 14 starts came as a redshirt freshman in 2015.
He took a shot at the NFL this offseason, participating in UW's Pro Day in March. Kapoi went undrafted and did not receive any free agent offers immediately following the final round.