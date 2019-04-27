David Edwards became the third former University of Wisconsin player to be selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Rams took the offensive tackle with the 169th overall pick after inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (New York Giants) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins) were taken earlier in the round.
Edwards will join another former Badgers tackle, Rob Havenstein, in Los Angeles. The Rams took Havenstein in the second round in 2015.
Edwards skipped his senior season to enter the draft this year and said after UW's Pro Day in March that he expected to be a Day 2 pick from what he'd heard.
He played the first 10 games of last season with a shoulder injury he suffered in fall camp before sitting out UW's final three contests. While he now feels healthy, his play appeared to have suffered due to the injury in particular games last season.
The former tight end said he received a second-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee following his redshirt sophomore year in 2017, but he opted to stay with the Badgers for his junior season.
Edwards became the fourth former UW player selected in this year's draft after Connelly, Van Ginkel and offensive lineman Michael Deiter, who went in the third round to the Miami Dolphins on Friday night.