Former Badgers halfback, UW administrator Merritt Norvell dies at 79

Merritt Norvell, a former University of Wisconsin halfback who became a successful Madison businessman and fought for racial equality, has died. He was 79.
Norvell earned bachelor's, masters and doctoral degrees from UW and was a senior on the Badgers team that played in the Rose Bowl following the 1962 season.
His sons, Jay and Aaron, also have connections to UW. Jay, now the head football coach at Nevada, was an assistant coach under Barry Alvarez from 1992 to 1994. Aaron was a Badgers football player from 1989 to 1992.
"He was just a great person," said former UW athletic director Pat Richter, who played football and baseball with Merritt Norvell at UW. "Great family — the boys were super and athletic. They had the values of their parents."
Norvell was a member of the UW Athletic Board and a color commentator for Badgers football TV broadcasts in the 1990s.
He served as chairman of Wisconsin Special Olympics, a position that got him and his wife Cynthia an invitation to the 100th birthday celebration for Kennedy family matriarch Rose Kennedy in 1990.
When Barry Alvarez was introduced as UW football coach in 1990, Norvell was "the first guy standing in the front row at my press conference," he said.
Alvarez said he first got to know Norvell when he was recruiting Jay Norvell to Iowa in the early 1980s.
"He was always very active, aggressive," Alvarez said. "He was involved in everything here. He loved Wisconsin. He came to practices, he came to games, particularly when his son was playing here. He was very active in the community."
Norvell was athletic director at Michigan State from 1995 to 1999 and continued to live in Michigan afterward as president of executive search firm DHR International's division of education services.
Recently, Norvell was executive director of National Association of Coaching Equity and Development, which pushed for more opportunities for people of color in coaching.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Merritt Norvell," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "His remarkable legacy in college sports began as a college athlete at Wisconsin and included serving as one of the country's first Black athletics directors at Michigan State. Throughout his career, Merritt was a strong advocate for minority coaches and championed leadership and professional development.
"We appreciate the time and care he spent helping the NCAA develop leaders for our industry through his work with our coaching and minority development programs. Our thoughts are with the Norvell family during this difficult time."
The son of the owners of a successful shoe business in Jacksonville, Illinois, Norvell came to UW in 1959. He married the former Cynthia Poole on July 4, 1962. Richter was one of the groomsmen.
"He was very much a part of the community because of his wife Cindy growing up here in Madison on the East side," Richter said.
Cynthia Norvell died in 2019.
After his college playing career, Norvell played and coached with the Madison Mustangs football team while he started a career in academics and marketing.
He was an assistant to the vice chancellor for student affairs and an assistant dean in the graduate school at UW-Madison in the 1970s. In 1971, he was elected president of the Madison Urban League. He also served as chairman of the Employment Committee of the Madison Equal Opportunities Commission.
In 1974, Norvell received the Distinguished Service Award from the Madison Jaycees for his work with civic service organizations.
Norvell worked for the IBM Corporation from 1977 to 1994.
"He was very effective," Richter said. "He quietly went about his way. He was his own person. He was very independent."
