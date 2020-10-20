Former Badgers halfback, UW administrator Merritt Norvell dies at 79

"He was always very active, aggressive," Alvarez said. "He was involved in everything here. He loved Wisconsin. He came to practices, he came to games, particularly when his son was playing here. He was very active in the community."

Norvell was athletic director at Michigan State from 1995 to 1999 and continued to live in Michigan afterward as president of executive search firm DHR International's division of education services.

Recently, Norvell was executive director of National Association of Coaching Equity and Development, which pushed for more opportunities for people of color in coaching.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Merritt Norvell," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "His remarkable legacy in college sports began as a college athlete at Wisconsin and included serving as one of the country's first Black athletics directors at Michigan State. Throughout his career, Merritt was a strong advocate for minority coaches and championed leadership and professional development.

"We appreciate the time and care he spent helping the NCAA develop leaders for our industry through his work with our coaching and minority development programs. Our thoughts are with the Norvell family during this difficult time."