Former Badgers defensive end Tom Burke charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

Former University of Wisconsin football star Tom Burke has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

Burke, 44, was arraigned Monday in State District Court in Duluth and will be held on $100,000 bail. He is charged with repeated sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl, according to the criminal complaint. Burke was arrested Friday and faces a prison sentence of 12 to 14 years if convicted.

Citing the complaint, a Duluth News Tribune report states the girl told her mother of the assaults in February, and the following day reported additional assaults to authorities.

The Wisconsin State Journal requested a copy of the complaint, but had not received it by early Monday night.

Burke denied any sex acts toward the victim, according to the Duluth News Tribune. Records show Burke was alone with the child at the times of the alleged assaults.

Burke waived his right to contest extradition from Wisconsin to Minnesota on Friday after being taken into custody in Douglas County.