Former Badgers AD Barry Alvarez joins Big Ten Conference as special adviser
Former Badgers AD Barry Alvarez joins Big Ten Conference as special adviser

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

Wisconsin State Journal sports reporters Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski reflect on what was learned at an event where University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez announced he's retiring at the end of June.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez will stay busy in retirement.

Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren announced Thursday that Alvarez will be a special adviser to the conference for football. Warren made Alvarez’s position official during his opening remarks at Big Ten football media days.

Alvarez’s last day as UW’s athletic director was June 30, ending a 30-plus year run at the university that was split between being the football coach and the athletic director.

Warren said that Alvarez’s role will include working on possible expansion of the conference and the College Football Playoff, working with media and bowl partners, health and safety issues, scheduling issues and other projects.

“(Alvarez) epitomizes success, integrity, hard work, creativity, and intelligence in the Big Ten Conference,” Warren said. “I trust Barry Alvarez implicitly. I have known him since my time as a student at the University of Notre Dame, he was the defensive coordinator. He means everything to this conference.”

Alvarez is the winningest football coach in Badgers history (119-74-4) and led the football program to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl wins. He coached Ron Dayne during his Heisman Trophy season, marking just the second Heisman winner in UW history. Alvarez was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

