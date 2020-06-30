Former Badger Jonathan Taylor named to BTN's All-Decade Team

Taylor is the only college player to post 6,000 or more rushing yards in three seasons. He led the nation in total touchdowns with 26 as a junior, including 21 rushing.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“It’s crazy to think about,” Taylor said in December when reflecting on his college career. “You go through the years, you think about the guys that you’ve been around that helped you along the way. You think about how you got so lucky to be around a bunch of guys to help you.”

Had he stayed at UW for his senior year, Taylor was on pace to exceed Dayne's Big Ten rushing yards record (6,397) and Donnel Pumphrey's NCAA record (6,405). Assuming he was healthy, Taylor had a good chance of surpassing Dayne's bowl-included total of 7,125 yards. He told BTN's Rick Pizzo that Dayne was a role model for him at UW.

"That's someone you look up to, someone who's set the ground work or the foundation for these young running backs to chase or obtain their goals. I think the biggest thing, going through that process of thinking about that before leaving school, weighing the pros and cons of going and trying to play another season there ... that all came into effect," Taylor said. "The opportunity to chase that bar or the goals that your mentor and predecessor set (was there)."