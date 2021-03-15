Former Badger James White launching The Sweet Feet Foundation to offer college scholarships

“That's the best part of having the platform that I have, as well as the rest of the guys in the NFL, being able to help those who are less fortunate,” he said. “And to see the smile that goes on their face, whether it's even just saying hello, or whether it's raising money, a check, or giving them a hug, just the impact that you have on somebody's life is very impactful. My dad always told me, ‘To whom much is given, much is required.’ So I've always kept that, took that with me.

“At Wisconsin with the Badgers Give Back, that's kind of where it all started for me. I wasn't as involved with it in the beginning of my career, then I started to realize how important it is for me to get involved and to impact the community that I'm in. And over the years, I've just continued to do more and more and more. I know it's been my eighth year in NFL, but we want to finally get this going. We always talked about it each and every year, trying to start a foundation, but we didn't know which aspect we wanted to attack, but I think like I said before the time it says remember me graduating college, I think this is a great start.”