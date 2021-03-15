 Skip to main content
Former Badger James White launching The Sweet Feet Foundation to offer college scholarships
Former Badger James White launching The Sweet Feet Foundation to offer college scholarships

Patriots James White Steelers

James White, a former University of Wisconsin running back seen here playing for the New England Patriots, is launching The Sweet Feet Foundation to provide underprivileged students college scholarships. 

 ELISE AMENDOLA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

James White sees the transformative effect his time at the University of Wisconsin has had on his life every day.

He met his wife, Diana, at UW and they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this month. He’s a seven-year NFL veteran with three Super Bowl rings, a profession kick-started by his four years of production in a loaded Badgers backfield.

He’s on track to earn his bachelor’s degree from UW this spring. That accomplishment will be coupled with the launch of The Sweet Feet Foundation, a years-long goal of the Whites that has come to fruition. The foundation will provide college scholarships to underprivileged students and provide necessities to low-income families.

“We want to eliminate the money factor and let them go pursue their education, work as hard as possible and let them attain all the dreams and aspirations that they want to get to,” White said in a Zoom interview. “I grew up as a man going to college, being away from my family and learning how to take care of things on my own. For them to not have to worry about the financial part, I think that’ll help a lot.”

White said he and his wife have planned to start a foundation since they were married but were having some trouble finding the right cause upon which to focus their efforts. They chose college scholarships because they believe in eliminating barriers that might keep a student from pursuing a college degree.

“My wife was on a scholarship as well as she went to UW,” White said. “So she knows how impactful it is to have a scholarship because her family didn't have the income to put her through.

“It can be very stressful worrying about how you're going to pay for that next tuition bill and college when it comes to room, board, books and everything.”

James White MUG

White

Final details regarding the foundation’s scholarships — the application process, scholarship amounts, etc. — are still being ironed out. White said plans are to offer at least three scholarships this year: one at UW, one to a student in Florida, where White is from, and one in the state where he plays next.

White is a free agent for the first time in his career after seven years with the New England Patriots, so his NFL home may change this season. Some projections have White remaining with the Patriots, while others have him landing in Green Bay, Miami or Tampa Bay.

After students are chosen for scholarships, White said he plans to conduct regular check-ins with them and hopes to host events honoring their work.

White said he became passionate about getting involved in the community in the later years of his college career, starting with the Badgers Give Back program. The effect even small gestures can have are powerful to White.

“That's the best part of having the platform that I have, as well as the rest of the guys in the NFL, being able to help those who are less fortunate,” he said. “And to see the smile that goes on their face, whether it's even just saying hello, or whether it's raising money, a check, or giving them a hug, just the impact that you have on somebody's life is very impactful. My dad always told me, ‘To whom much is given, much is required.’ So I've always kept that, took that with me.

“At Wisconsin with the Badgers Give Back, that's kind of where it all started for me. I wasn't as involved with it in the beginning of my career, then I started to realize how important it is for me to get involved and to impact the community that I'm in. And over the years, I've just continued to do more and more and more. I know it's been my eighth year in NFL, but we want to finally get this going. We always talked about it each and every year, trying to start a foundation, but we didn't know which aspect we wanted to attack, but I think like I said before the time it says remember me graduating college, I think this is a great start.”

White said he was happy to be working on something positive with his foundation after a difficult year for him and his family. White’s parents, Tyrone and Lisa, were involved in a car accident in September and Tyrone was killed. Lisa was injured in the accident as well and was hospitalized for months.

His mother is recovering well, he said, and that’s help get him through.

“Seeing she's kind of getting back to herself more and more each and every day, putting that smile on her face, it definitely uplifts me,” White said. “Getting her around my kids, too. They definitely kept me busy, too, chasing around my year-and-a-half-year-old, he's going 24/7, that’s helped keep my mind off everything.”

