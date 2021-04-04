Former Badger Jack Coan in 2-man battle for Notre Dame starting QB job

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Coan sat out his last season at Wisconsin following foot surgery in October as the Badgers were preparing for their delayed season that ended with a 4-3 record and redshirt freshman Graham Mertz taking the snaps. In 2019, Coan completed almost 70% of his passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions as Wisconsin finished 10-4.

Coan, who played lacrosse at Sayville High School on Long Island, New York, once had a scholarship offer to play the sport at Notre Dame. Three days after Book and the Irish concluded their 10-2 season with a 31-14 loss to Alabama, Coan announced his plans to transfer.

“It was really tough for me, but I just felt like it was time for me to move on and go to a place where I thought it would be a good opportunity for me,” Coan said. “And I thought there’s no place like Notre Dame when it comes to football, the culture here and the history.”

Coan, who has a strong arm, could be the starting quarterback for the Irish when they visit Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25 to play the Badgers. Then again, it could be Pyne, who will remind some of Book with his accuracy throwing on the run.