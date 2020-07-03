Former Badger J.J.Watt named to BTN's All-Decade team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

J.J. Watt’s football career at the University of Wisconsin was much like one of his pass rushes — quick and explosive.

Watt was on the field for just two seasons for the Badgers, but he made a significant impact. So much so that he was named to the Big Ten Network’s All-Decade first team on Thursday, marking the fourth UW alum to make the first team.

Watt was joined by Purdue product Ryan Kerrigan, and Ohio State alums Joey Bosa and Chase Young on the All-Decade first team. The team’s wide receivers were also named Thursday, and former Badger Jared Abbrederis was a second-team pick.

“I started at Wisconsin as a walk-on on the scout team. My defensive line coach, Charlie Partridge, would watch film with me at 10, 11 o’clock at night with me when he’d already watched film with the starters, game planned with the coaches, he’d already done all the work and it was late at night and we were the only ones up there,” Watt said of what the all-decade honor made him think of.

Watt was the Lott IMPACT Trophy winner as a redshirt junior in 2010, a season in which he earned second-team All-American honors and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection. He was the Badgers’ team MVP as well as a finalist for the Bednarik (top defensive player) and Hendricks (top defensive end) awards.