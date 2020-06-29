Former Badger Chris Borland named to BTN's All-Decade Team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the best linebackers in Badgers history earned another honor Monday.

Chris Borland was named one of the three linebackers for the Big Ten Network’s All-Decade team. Iowa product and current Denver Bronco Josey Jewell and Michigan alum and current Pittsburgh Steeler Devin Bush were the other linebackers selected.

Borland’s career at the University of Wisconsin started with a bang by earning Big Ten Conference freshman of the year accolades, but a shoulder injury derailed his sophomore campaign and limited him to just two games.

He built a reputation as a hard hitter and a tackling machine last three years on the field for the Badgers. He tallied 143, 104 and 112 tackles in those years, respectively, and his career total of 420 tackles is sixth-most in program history. Borland is fourth in UW history with 50 tackles for loss, and was an All-Big Ten selection four times, including two first-team nods.

His 15 forced fumbles are a conference record, and when he left college he was tied for the conference record with five defensive player of the week awards.