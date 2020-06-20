Forces for change: Badgers Madison Cone, Tyra Turner share goals of Big Ten's anti-racism coalition

The events of the past month and joining the coalition has also sparked conversations among teammates Cone and Turner say they haven’t had before.

Cone said the Badgers football team has discussed issues of racial injustice, and Turner said she’s had teammates reach out to her for guidance on how they can be more aware of these issues and help fight against them.

“I just tell them to ask me questions. If you ever have a question about anything or feel like you’re saying something wrong, just ask me. And my coaches have been so supportive for that kind of that stuff and they’ve been so welcoming and created a good environment for us to have those discussions, which I absolutely love and appreciate because I know other teams aren’t doing this right now and aren’t taking it as seriously as we are,” Turner said.

Turner, a former State Journal athlete of the year, has attended a number of the protests in downtown Madison over the past month. She said while she’s been frustrated by anti-protestor demonstrations — including one group lighting fireworks near protestors — she’s encouraged by what she saw.