Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the 13th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team squares off against the 9th-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers in a battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe and the Big Ten West title on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0