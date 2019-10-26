Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the 13th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team squares off against the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten showdown Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Breaking
breaking topical top story
Follow live coverage as No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers take on No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
Most Popular
-
Badgers' Jonathan Taylor the latest in Wisconsin's unprecedented run of individual sports success
-
Now a broadcaster, Urban Meyer gives Wisconsin a chance to beat Ohio State
-
What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season
-
Tom Oates: Joe Rudolph delivers upbeat history lesson in wake of Badgers football team's loss to Illinois
-
Jim Harbaugh tells players' parents he's not leaving Michigan
Recommended
Print Ads
Trending right now
Another Madison school staffer disciplined under ‘zero tolerance’ shares story'
Tom Oates: Joe Rudolph delivers upbeat history lesson in wake of Badgers football team's loss to Illinois'
Sun Prairie rides 28-point second half to rout of Verona in WIAA Division 1 playoff opener'
Madison area prep results from Friday, Oct. 25, 2019'
Social worker ensnared by School District's zero-tolerance policy on N-word speaks out'