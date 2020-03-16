Florida linebacker Jake Chaney commits to Badgers for 2021 class

Even with on- and off-campus, in-person recruiting shut down in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the University of Wisconsin football program added to its 2021 recruiting class on Sunday.

Linebacker Jake Chaney, a three-star prospect from Lehigh Acres, Florida, announced his commitment.

“I am very grateful to have multiple options to go play d1 (sic) football at it’s (sic) highest level and I’m extremely blessed to have a say in which school I’ll spend my next 3-5 years of life at,” Chaney wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank my parents for staying on me at all times, making sure I’m doing nothing but the best I can. Also, my family and coaches for wanting nothing but the best for and from me.

“I would like to give a special shout out to my brother for helping me stay on the right path and be able to learn from his mistakes. With that being said after nights of prayer and thoughts I would like to say I’m 1000% committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.”

Chaney — a 6-foot, 200 pounder — was named District 7A player of the year last season after recording 100 tackles as a junior. Jake Chaney’s father, James, is his coach at Lehigh Senior High School and played at Florida State from 1988-1991.