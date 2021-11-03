Five things to know about Rutgers football

In control of their own destiny in the Big Ten Conference's West Division, the University of Wisconsin football team is headed to Piscataway, New Jersey, to play Rutgers a week after defeating Iowa.
The schools have only played three times, all since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014. The Badgers have never lost to Rutgers, the previous meeting being a 31-17 outcome in 2018.
This will be UW’s last regular-season matchup against a Big Ten East opponent. The Badgers, who were ranked No. 21 in this week’s College Football Playoff poll, are a 13-point favorite.
Here are five things to know about Rutgers.
Ex-Badgers player in New Jersey
Rutgers junior Aron Cruickshank played his first two seasons at UW. He tied the Badgers’ single-season and career records with a pair of kickoff return touchdowns in 2019, including a 95-yard touchdown in the Rose Bowl.
He transferred to Rutgers in 2020 and played in all nine games, with seven starts at wide receiver. He was named Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year and to the All-Big Ten first team.
He leads the team this season with 714 all-purpose yards — 287 on kickoff returns, 153 on punt returns, 244 receiving and 30 rushing. He had a career-long 75-yard touchdown reception against Ohio State on Oct. 2, finishing with a career-best 102 yards receiving.
After missing the past two games with a shoulder injury, his status is uncertain for Saturday.
Schiano's return
Greg Schiano, who coached Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, is in his second season back. He spent time in the NFL and at Ohio State before returning to Piscataway in December 2019.
Schiano called the plays during the most successful run in school history. He led the Scarlet Knights to an 11-2 mark and a No. 12 finish in the AP poll in 2006, his sixth season at the helm.
The Scarlet Knights were competitive and finished 3-6 in the league last season, matching their victory total in league play in the previous three seasons combined.
They are .500 through eight games for the first time since 2014.
Schiano brought back Robb Smith as his defensive coordinator after the two worked together at Rutgers from 2009 to 2011 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rutgers ranks 36th nationally in red-zone defense and 38th in scoring defense.
Dual-threat quarterback
Senior quarterback Noah Vedral returns this season after a bumpy 2020 campaign. He has started all eight games in 2021 and done a good job of taking care of the ball, excluding a three-interception game against Ohio State.
He ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 17 completions per game and seventh with 207.8 yards of total offense per game. He has 18 completions of at least 20 yards.
Vedral has thrown for 1,412 yards with a 61.8% completion rate, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He also is second on the team in rushing with 250 yards.
Going for it
Rutgers has gone for it on the fourth down 25 times, the most in the Big Ten and sixth nationally. The Scarlet Knights have converted 11 times.
A fourth-down conversion earned them their first Big Ten win of the season against Illinois last week. Rutgers was trailing 14-10 and Vedral was out of the game for a second time due to injury. Freshman Gavin Wimsatt entered the game for his first collegiate snap.
Wimsatt delivered a pass to Bo Melton on a fourth-and-5 play that resulted in a 13-yard completion. It allowed the Scarlet Knights to start the fourth quarter on the Illinois 20-yard line, and Vedral scored on a 15-yard run soon after to give Rutgers a 17-14 lead.
Defense, defense
Rutgers’ defense ranks in the bottom half of the Big Ten in most areas, but it has shown times where it can hold on against its opponents. The unit limited Michigan to 20 points earlier in the season, and defeated Illinois last weekend while limiting it to just under 135 yards less than the Illini’s average of 324.6 yards per game.
Olakunle Fatukasi is the star on defense. He leads the team in tackles with 79 — the next closest player has 45. Fatukasi also leads the team in tackles for loss with 11, sacks with 3.5 and forced fumbles with two. The senior linebacker has been on multiple potential NFL draft lists.