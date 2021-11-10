 Skip to main content
Five things to know about Northwestern football before it faces Wisconsin
Five things to know about Northwestern football before it faces Wisconsin

Nebraska's Jaquez Yant runs away from Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin (28) and safety Brandon Joseph last month.

The University of Wisconsin football team has three games left in the regular season and plays one of two final home games Saturday when Northwestern travels to Madison. 

The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium with the Badgers as a 24-point favorite, according to multiple betting websites. The Wildcats are 3-6 this season with their only Big Ten Conference victory coming against Rutgers on Oct. 16. 

Here are five things to know about Northwestern.

Rushing defense woes

Northwestern has the worst rushing defense in the Big Ten and ranks 125th nationally with 224.6 rushing yards allowed per game. The Wildcats’ best rushing defensive performance was when they held Indiana State to 31 yards on Sept. 11. 

All but two of Northwestern's opponents have rushed for at least 100 yards.

UW has the second-best rushing offense in the Big Ten and ranks 13th nationally with an average of 222.6 yards per game.

Leading linebacker

Chris Bergin was a walk-on but is now a team captain. He was a special teams contributor as a true freshman in 2017 and jumped up to a starting linebacker in 2018. He took advantage of the NCAA ruling that allowed players another year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has increased his production. 

Bergin leads the Big Ten with 110 tackles. The next-closest player is Rutgers’ Olakunle Fatukasi with 89. Bergin’s 12.2 tackles per game and 7.7 solo stops lead the country.

He has 12 career games with double-digit tackles and has set a career-high mark four times this season — 13 at Duke, 14 against Ohio, 16 at Michigan and 19 against Minnesota. He’s also been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week twice this season. 

Wide receiver outlook

The Wildcats are led by junior wide receiver Malik Washington and graduate student Stephon Robinson Jr. The pair combined for 139 yards receiving against Iowa last week, which was the fourth time this season they had combined for at least 100 yards. 

They are combining for 110.25 yards per game. Robinson leads the team with 35 catches and is averaging 4.4 catches per game, which is a single-season career best. Washington ranks second with 34 grabs and had a career long 64-yard touchdown reception against Rutgers. 

Northwestern typically plays three wide receivers. JJ Jefferson plays alongside Robinson and Washington, and he also doubles as the team’s punt returner. He opted out of the 2020 season and missed the first five games of the 2021 campaign but has 27 receptions and an average of 14.7 yards. 

Long ball

The Wildcats have tallied 10 offensive plays that have gone for 40 or more yards. Northwestern only had eight offensive plays go for more than 40 yards in the previous 21 games before this season. 

Sophomore running back Evan Hull had a career-long 90-yard touchdown against Ohio earlier this season in a game Northwestern won 35-6. It was the longest play for the Wildcats since a 95-yard kick return against Michigan State in 2016. Hull also had a career-long reception of 31 yards earlier in the season. He has accounted for nine of Northwestern’s 17 touchdowns of at least 15 yards and is the first Northwestern player since 2012 with two runs of at least 70 yards in a season. 

Reducing penalties 

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald’s teams have been among the most disciplined in the country when it comes to not committing penalties. The Wildcats have finished in the top 40 in the nation in both the fewest penalties committed per game, as well as the fewest penalty yards per game every year since 2013. 

Northwestern is ranked seventh in the Big Ten and 24th nationally with an average of five penalties per game. The Wildcats’ 44.20 penalty yards per game is fifth in the Big Ten and 27th in the country. Purdue, Iowa, Indiana and Rutgers rank above them. 

 

 

