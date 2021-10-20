Five things to know about No. 25 Purdue as the Badgers prepare to travel Saturday

Purdue's football team will enter a game ranked for the first time in 14 years when it welcomes the University of Wisconsin on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten Conference) are three-point favorites despite being on the road and unranked. Purdue (4-2, 2-1) hasn’t defeated UW since 2003.
Here are five things to know about Purdue football:
They beat No. 2 Iowa
The Boilermakers pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season when they knocked off No. 2 Iowa 24-7 last week. It caused Iowa to fall to No. 11, while Purdue jumped into the AP Top 25 at No. 25.
Pudue’s Aidan O’Connell threw for two touchdowns, including one to wide receiver David Bell in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Bell dominated with 11 catches and 240 yards. O’Connell was 30 of 40 passing for 375 yards.
The win earned Purdue a spot in the Top 25 for the first time since 2007.
It was the Boilermakers’ 16th win over a top-five opponent when they were unranked. The last time Purdue went on the road and beat a team ranked No. 1 or 2 was September 1974, when it beat Notre Dame 31-20.
One of Big Ten’s best
Bell is second in the Big Ten with 679 yards receiving and leads the league with 135.8 yards per game, even though he missed the win against Illinois due to a head injury.
He won Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 after finishing with 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. He led all conference freshmen in all three categories.
Pass-first offense
Purdue is going to throw the ball a lot. The Boilermakers rank 10th nationally in passing offense with 334 yards per game. The Badgers rank eighth nationally in passing yards allowed at 161.5 per game.
Just less than 80% of Purdue’s total offensive yards are made up from passing yards. The Boilermakers have completed 184 of 267 attempts (68.9%).
Purdue's running game ranks worst in the Big Ten and seventh-worst in the country. The Boilermakers average 2.76 yards per carry, but that’s not for a lack of trying as they average more than 30 rushing attempts per game.
O'Connell has thrown the majority of passes in the past two games after Jack Plummer started the first four games.
Looking at the defense
Purdue completely overhauled its defensive staff at the end of last season and it seems to be working. The Boilermakers rank fifth nationally in scoring defense, holding teams to an average of 14 points per game. They also rank in the top 30 nationally in both rushing defense and passing yards allowed.
The Boilermakers have recorded 12 sacks over their six games. They had four interceptions against Iowa, the most since a four-interception game against Boston College in 2018.
Junior safety Cam Allen was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after getting two interceptions in the fourth quarter against Iowa.
Force on the line
Purdue's defense is led by defensive end George Karlaftis. An injury and COVID-19 derailed his sophomore year when he was limited to three games, but he’s healthy this season. Karlaftis has 24.5 tackles-for-loss and 12.5 sacks in 21 career collegiate games.
He has 22 tackles, five for loss, and three sacks this season.
Badgers fans on Twitter see some signs of life after Wisconsin takes down Army — but not everyone's sold
High hopes crushed again
Every time I watch Mertz I think it’s going to be the game he turns it around and shows something and every game it’s more underwhelming play. I really don’t know how anything we see from this passing game puts us in position to beat Purdue and Iowa coming up— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) October 17, 2021
Room for debate
Won’t matter with this QB— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) October 17, 2021
Holding out hope
Wisconsin’s defense got the job done. Their offense did just enough to win. Graham Mertz is still a work in progress, and I’m not optimistic that he can lead the team to a win at Purdue or Iowa at home in the next two weeks.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) October 17, 2021
Nothing new to see here
Other than Braelon Allen's emergence, this is the same team we have seen all season. Offense cannot impose its will on teams and they eventually hang the defense out to dry.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) October 17, 2021
Dinner and a (boring) show
Just got back to hotel after being at that game. I was as bored as my wife was watching that one. The best part was the brats and Mac n cheese from the concessions.— Eric M. Tostrud (@EricTostrud) October 17, 2021
Working with what they've got
Russ, you are right but, unfortunately, the playbook is limited with the talent they have.— Jon Ahlgrim (@JonAhlgrim) October 17, 2021
Stuck on cruise control
It reminded me of watching Packers games in the 70s.— Howie (@WhoIsRoark) October 17, 2021
I’m starting to think the whole Athletic Department is living off the heydays of when Barry had it humming along.
Any week now!
Every week I hope they show some progress and get better but it hasn’t happened. Outgained 218-80 in the second half. Tough to win with that formula when Mertz averages 2.5 TO’s per game.— Chad Steinmetz (@CSteiny24) October 17, 2021
Running at full power
Let's go!! I'm pumped about beating a pretty tough Army team. Love our new RB combo! Mertz umm— BigCat5969 (@TylerBouressa) October 17, 2021
Bowl a bit out of reach?
God bless your optimism. I am struggling to see what three teams this Badger team can beat to become bowl eligible? The die is cast. A down o line, unimaginative offense with a struggling QB, a defensive backfield that can’t cover and shambolic special teams. #ouch— Patrick Brzezinski (@glenlivit_guy) October 17, 2021
Take what you get
Enjoy it. Won’t be surprised if this team does not win another game this season sadly.— Michael Burger (@Burgscom) October 17, 2021
Prepping for a Boilermaker beatdown
Purdue will roll this team next week— Will Clausen (@willclausen2) October 17, 2021
Not getting any easier
Probably their last win of the season.— Mr. Joshua (@quinntile76) October 17, 2021
Good enough ... for now
Mertz and the offense weak again but the Badger D was good enough. This won't work with the better teams they play.— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) October 17, 2021
We've seen worse
Better than the Cal Poly game pic.twitter.com/UVAlA9hVDO— Andrew “Scary” Miller (@heyapm) October 17, 2021
Making a point
This is THE question that needs to be asked. Is Chryst just not thinking at all in that situation???— Dan (@drkoz23) October 17, 2021
Playing keep-away
Their offense had the ball the bulk of it— Mark Benson (@MarkBen23939436) October 17, 2021
Buck stops here
He is the guy recruiting them.— rich carlson (@richwcarlson) October 17, 2021
In the driver's seat
Control our destiny in the West! Tons to play for.— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) October 17, 2021
Well, it really did
I thought the volleyball team played great today— Pat Richards (@pgrichards0407) October 17, 2021
Standing their ground
We went toe to toe with the best military in the country! On Wisconsin!— Dan Paulson (@kuatolives11) October 17, 2021
At least the defense is strong
Offense is terrible. Mertz looks lost. Defense is pretty good. Boring all around. That's all.— Troy (@troy_angus) October 17, 2021
It couldn't hurt
Will need to play much better to have a chance next week. Passing game will be needed.— Erik Grinde (@egrinde) October 17, 2021
Never count out a gladiator
Not great, but I will tell you this: His name is Braelon Allen, football player for the Wisconsim, alumnus of Fon du Lac, loyal Badger. 17-year-old Freshman, converted defensive player. And he will have his starring role as lead RB, in this season or the next.— Rob Vitense (@BadgerCubinMN) October 17, 2021
On to the next
Relieved and glad this game is out of the way.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) October 17, 2021