Five things to know about No. 25 Purdue as the Badgers prepare to travel Saturday
Five things to know about No. 25 Purdue as the Badgers prepare to travel Saturday

Purdue wide receiver David Bell had 11 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown last week against Iowa.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Purdue's football team will enter a game ranked for the first time in 14 years when it welcomes the University of Wisconsin on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

The Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten Conference) are three-point favorites despite being on the road and unranked. Purdue (4-2, 2-1) hasn’t defeated UW since 2003.

Here are five things to know about Purdue football: 

They beat No. 2 Iowa 

The Boilermakers pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season when they knocked off No. 2 Iowa 24-7 last week. It caused Iowa to fall to No. 11, while Purdue jumped into the AP Top 25 at No. 25. 

Pudue’s Aidan O’Connell threw for two touchdowns, including one to wide receiver David Bell in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Bell dominated with 11 catches and 240 yards. O’Connell was 30 of 40 passing for 375 yards. 

The win earned Purdue a spot in the Top 25 for the first time since 2007.

It was the Boilermakers’ 16th win over a top-five opponent when they were unranked. The last time Purdue went on the road and beat a team ranked No. 1 or 2 was September 1974, when it beat Notre Dame 31-20.

One of Big Ten’s best

Bell is second in the Big Ten with 679 yards receiving and leads the league with 135.8 yards per game, even though he missed the win against Illinois due to a head injury. 

He won Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 after finishing with 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. He led all conference freshmen in all three categories. 

Pass-first offense

Purdue is going to throw the ball a lot. The Boilermakers rank 10th nationally in passing offense with 334 yards per game. The Badgers rank eighth nationally in passing yards allowed at 161.5 per game. 

Just less than 80% of Purdue’s total offensive yards are made up from passing yards. The Boilermakers have completed 184 of 267 attempts (68.9%). 

Purdue's running game ranks worst in the Big Ten and seventh-worst in the country. The Boilermakers average 2.76 yards per carry, but that’s not for a lack of trying as they average more than 30 rushing attempts per game. 

O'Connell has thrown the majority of passes in the past two games after Jack Plummer started the first four games. 

Looking at the defense 

Purdue completely overhauled its defensive staff at the end of last season and it seems to be working. The Boilermakers rank fifth nationally in scoring defense, holding teams to an average of 14 points per game. They also rank in the top 30 nationally in both rushing defense and passing yards allowed. 

The Boilermakers have recorded 12 sacks over their six games. They had four interceptions against Iowa, the most since a four-interception game against Boston College in 2018. 

Junior safety Cam Allen was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after getting two interceptions in the fourth quarter against Iowa.

Force on the line

Purdue's defense is led by defensive end George Karlaftis. An injury and COVID-19 derailed his sophomore year when he was limited to three games, but he’s healthy this season. Karlaftis has 24.5 tackles-for-loss and 12.5 sacks in 21 career collegiate games.

He has 22 tackles, five for loss, and three sacks this season. 

