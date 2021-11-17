 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five things to know about Nebraska football
0 Comments
topical alert
UW FOOTBALL

Five things to know about Nebraska football

  • 0
frost photo 11-17

Hired in 2018, 46-year-old Scott Frost has a 15-27 record at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have not gone to a bowl in that span.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin football team will play its final home game of the season against Nebraska on Saturday. 

The Cornhuskers are coming off a bye week and stand at 3-7 overall, 1-6 in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers own a 10-4 advantage in the all-time series, including an 8-1 edge since 2011. 

The teams will compete for the Freedom Trophy — a rivalry trophy created in 2014. The Badgers are nine-point favorites. 

Here are five things to know about Nebraska.

Midseason staffing changes 

Nebraska coach Scott Frost received a contract extension that includes less money for him during the 2022 season. He announced coaching staff changes in tandem with the announcement of his extension. 

Frost parted ways with offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach and running game coordinator Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held last week. 

The only full-time offensive coach left on Frost’s staff is tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who is expected to take over the wide receivers for the  final two games. 

Domann out 

JoJo Domann is one of the top tacklers in school history but announced Nov. 11 his career with the Cornhuskers is over following surgery on his left hand. 

Domann injured his finger early in the Oct. 30 game against Purdue. He decided to play one more game against Ohio State to make sure his teammates and coaches had time to figure out a plan to play without him for the final two games of the season. 

He played one of his best games against Ohio State, when he made nine tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two others. 

Domann played in 51 games and finished his career with 209 tackles. His 133 solo tackles rank 11th on the school's all-time list.

Domann plans to be around the program and with his team for the final two games. The Big Ten allows injured seniors to travel and not count toward the 74-man travel roster.

Nebraska against ranked opponents 

UW will mark Nebraska’s fifth ranked opponent of the season, joining Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State. The Cornhuskers close the season against 18th-ranked Iowa. 

Nebraska dropped its first four games against ranked opponents this season by a total of 22 points, including three-point losses to Michigan State and Michigan. 

Eight of Nebraska’s final nine games are against teams that were ranked in the top 20 of the CFP rankings at one time, including four ranked in the top eight in the Nov. 9 rankings. 

Blackshirts

The Cornhuskers held five straight opponents to 23 or fewer points before Michigan scored 32 points. That marked the first time Nebraska held five straight opponents to 23 points or less since a stretch during the 2016 season. 

Nebraska is allowing 20.9 points per game to rank 27th nationally. The defense has held four Big Ten opponents to 350 or fewer yards. 

Opponents have scored just 23 points in the first quarter through 10 games. 

Nebraska’s most impressive defensive effort came at then-No. 20 Michigan State on Sept. 25. The Cornhuskers held the Spartans to 254 total yards in an overtime loss. Michigan State had no first downs and gained just 14 yards on 15 offensive plays in the final 30 minutes of regulation. 

University of Wisconsin freshman Braelon Allen speaks to the media Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after the 20th-ranked Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 35-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Cornhuskers' offense

Nebraska enters the final two games ranked 16th nationally in total offense (459.2 yards per game) and 34th in both rushing offense (194.4 yards per game) and passing offense (264.8 yards per game) 

The Cornhuskers are one of only six FBS teams to rank in the top 40 in both rushing and passing, joining Ohio State, Mississippi, Coastal Carolina, North Carolina and Florida. 

The offense is spearheaded by quarterback Adrian Martinez, who ranks among the top 30 nationally in yards passing per game (27th), yards passing per completion (8th), rushing touchdowns (18th), total offense (17th), total touchdowns (25th) and yards per pass attempt (8th). 

He has 20 games in his career with at least one rushing and one passing touchdown. Martinez is one of only 16 quarterbacks in the FBS to accomplish that since 2000.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics