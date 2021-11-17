Five things to know about Nebraska football

The University of Wisconsin football team will play its final home game of the season against Nebraska on Saturday.
The Cornhuskers are coming off a bye week and stand at 3-7 overall, 1-6 in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers own a 10-4 advantage in the all-time series, including an 8-1 edge since 2011.
The teams will compete for the Freedom Trophy — a rivalry trophy created in 2014. The Badgers are nine-point favorites.
Here are five things to know about Nebraska.
Midseason staffing changes
Nebraska coach Scott Frost received a contract extension that includes less money for him during the 2022 season. He announced coaching staff changes in tandem with the announcement of his extension.
Frost parted ways with offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach and running game coordinator Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held last week.
The only full-time offensive coach left on Frost’s staff is tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who is expected to take over the wide receivers for the final two games.
Domann out
JoJo Domann is one of the top tacklers in school history but announced Nov. 11 his career with the Cornhuskers is over following surgery on his left hand.
Domann injured his finger early in the Oct. 30 game against Purdue. He decided to play one more game against Ohio State to make sure his teammates and coaches had time to figure out a plan to play without him for the final two games of the season.
He played one of his best games against Ohio State, when he made nine tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two others.
Domann played in 51 games and finished his career with 209 tackles. His 133 solo tackles rank 11th on the school's all-time list.
Domann plans to be around the program and with his team for the final two games. The Big Ten allows injured seniors to travel and not count toward the 74-man travel roster.
Nebraska against ranked opponents
UW will mark Nebraska’s fifth ranked opponent of the season, joining Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State. The Cornhuskers close the season against 18th-ranked Iowa.
Nebraska dropped its first four games against ranked opponents this season by a total of 22 points, including three-point losses to Michigan State and Michigan.
Eight of Nebraska’s final nine games are against teams that were ranked in the top 20 of the CFP rankings at one time, including four ranked in the top eight in the Nov. 9 rankings.
Blackshirts
The Cornhuskers held five straight opponents to 23 or fewer points before Michigan scored 32 points. That marked the first time Nebraska held five straight opponents to 23 points or less since a stretch during the 2016 season.
Nebraska is allowing 20.9 points per game to rank 27th nationally. The defense has held four Big Ten opponents to 350 or fewer yards.
Opponents have scored just 23 points in the first quarter through 10 games.
Nebraska’s most impressive defensive effort came at then-No. 20 Michigan State on Sept. 25. The Cornhuskers held the Spartans to 254 total yards in an overtime loss. Michigan State had no first downs and gained just 14 yards on 15 offensive plays in the final 30 minutes of regulation.
Cornhuskers' offense
Nebraska enters the final two games ranked 16th nationally in total offense (459.2 yards per game) and 34th in both rushing offense (194.4 yards per game) and passing offense (264.8 yards per game)
The Cornhuskers are one of only six FBS teams to rank in the top 40 in both rushing and passing, joining Ohio State, Mississippi, Coastal Carolina, North Carolina and Florida.
The offense is spearheaded by quarterback Adrian Martinez, who ranks among the top 30 nationally in yards passing per game (27th), yards passing per completion (8th), rushing touchdowns (18th), total offense (17th), total touchdowns (25th) and yards per pass attempt (8th).
He has 20 games in his career with at least one rushing and one passing touchdown. Martinez is one of only 16 quarterbacks in the FBS to accomplish that since 2000.
Badgers fans on Twitter revved up after Wisconsin's blowout victory over Northwestern
In for a tougher test
NW offense was terrible. Won’t be the same next week so D will be far more challenged. Need Allen to stay healthy. They look like the team I thought they’d be all year. Nice.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) November 13, 2021
Making all the difference
Nice to see the continued development of the passing game, with better pass pro and poise in the pocket by Mertz. Allen a difference maker for sure. His emergence and forced turnovers still reason 1(a) and 1(b) for the Badgers’ surge.— ryebadger (@ryebadger1) November 13, 2021
Freshman phenom
Badgers came out flat until Williams interception. Wisconsin will go as far as Braelon Allen takes them. He has to stay healthy the rest of the year because the running back cupboard is bare and any postseason hopes will be gone. He’s that valuable.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 13, 2021
Trending upwards
I'll take any win over Northwestern. Dominant and Northwestern had a top 30 pass defense coming in. Very impressive game from Mertz when you take that into consideration. He keeps improving the sky is the limit for this team.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) November 13, 2021
More the merrier
Stress free football. Total dominance. Nice to give the second string some reps two games in a row— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) November 13, 2021
Stellar outing
Mertz threw the ball quick and with confidence. One bad decision at end of half.— Rob (@finleyr27) November 13, 2021
Feeling lucky
Why the heck do you put Mertz and Schipper back in following Davis and Acker fumbles??? 😡— Terry Heiliger (@terbear421) November 13, 2021
No shortage of talent
I love how our backups on D performed. UW will be top shelf for years to come.— No Más 🦡 (@JoRy_MaMa) November 13, 2021
Standing out in a crowd
Leo is still a superstar, and we're still not that bad.— Kyle Runde (@KyleRunde) November 13, 2021
Breathing easy
Took care of business against an inferior team. And nice to have a stress free win with no major injuries.— Madtown Alum (@madtownalum) November 13, 2021
Runaway train
Braelon Allen hype train is barreling down the tracks, as it should, and excited / appreciative of his efforts today— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) November 13, 2021
Fair enough
The only correct answer, tbh...— O'Doyle Rulz (@RulzOdoyle) November 13, 2021
There it is
Best team ever!— aarondentz (@aarondentz) November 13, 2021
Beautiful execution
Just the kind of win we like to see over Northwestern.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) November 13, 2021
For good reason
Nobody wants to face them in the Big 10 Championship game— Jack (@gunnz907) November 13, 2021
Don't stop now
Need to give Davis some more carries even though he fumbled— Bill_Woj (@Slough_Creek) November 13, 2021
Dodging a bullet
Just happy to win. Northwestern seems to always have our number— Royce Wiersma (@RoyceWiersma) November 13, 2021
Full speed ahead
Great win, need to keep chugging along!— Foxes Of WI (@FoxesWi) November 13, 2021
Worst-case scenario
Our offense is Allen and if he goes down, it will not be pretty— Bryce Kingsley (@BMONAY85) November 13, 2021
Belong with the best
Dominant Defense— David Roelke (@droelke) November 13, 2021
Better late than never
Mertz looked like what we thought he would Finally.— Seth Doyen (@Scoobie_227) November 13, 2021