Five things to know about Michigan football before it travels to Madison

The University of Wisconsin football team is off to its worst start to a season since coach Paul Chryst took over in 2015. The Badgers will defend a five game-winning streak against Michigan in Camp Randall on Saturday. Michigan comes in 4-0 and ranked No. 14 in the nation, while UW is 1-2 and fell off the Top 25 rankings this week.
The Badgers are a 1 point favorite against the Wolverines, according to multiple sports betting sites. Here are five things to know about Michigan football.
Lack of success against Chryst in Camp Randall
The Wolverines have yet to defeat the Badgers on the road under Jim Harbaugh — he’s 2-3 against UW since he became coach in 2015. The last time they won at Camp Randall was 2001, a span of five games. Michigan last played at Camp Randall in 2019 and suffered a 35-14 loss. The two teams also played last season in Ann Arbor and the Badgers won 49-11.
Saturday’s game will be the Wolverines’ first road trip this season. Michigan would start 5-0 for the first time since 2016 with a win Saturday.
New full-time quarterback
Cade McNamara played in four games last season, but he’s moved up to the starter role for this season. Michigan has scored points on 61.7% of his drives and he’s thrown 124 consecutive attempts without an interception to begin his career. The Wolverines are the only FBS team in the country without a turnover this season.
He’s completed 33 of his 53 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season. He has completed passes of 20-plus yards to five different receivers this season.
The offensive line and running backs
Michigan’s offensive line only has allowed one sack and nine tackles for loss, which leads the Big Ten and ranks in the top five in the nation. The Wolverines rank fifth nationally in rushing offense with 290.8 yards per game.
The Wolverines have a new running backs coach in Mike Hart, who played at Michigan from 2004 to 2007. Three of the running backs have accounted for 27 rushing touchdowns over their careers. Sophomore Blake Corum is the only running back with a receiving touchdown, leads the NCAA in all-purpose yards and is ninth in rushing yards per game.
The defense
Michigan’s defense ranks fourth in the country in scoring defense, allowing 11.8 points per game. It also ranks in the top 25 in pass defense, pass efficiency and fourth-down conversion percentage allowed.
New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is leading a scheme that uses zone more than man-to-man. Senior cornerback Vincent Gray and redshirt junior cornerback Gemon Green have 27 tackles and one interception between them under the new leadership.
Aidan Hutchinson
The Wolverines are led by senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is tied for second in the NCAA with 5.5 sacks in four games. He earned 2.5 of them against Washington. He has more this season in six starts than he did in 14 previous starts during his career. He has 15 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, in four games.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Hutchinson possesses a combination of size, speed and technique that could land him high in the first round of the NFL draft. He could cause the Badgers’ struggling offense some trouble.
Badgers in the NFL: Check out top performances by former Wisconsin players in Week 3
Tyler Biadasz — Cowboys
The former Badgers center has started to find his footing in the NFL, and he helped the Cowboys to a 41-21 win over division rival Philadelphia on Monday night. Biadasz and the Dallas offense line opened running room to the tune of 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Melvin Gordon — Broncos
Gordon helped the Denver Broncos to their third consecutive win to open the season and set a personal milestone in the process. Gordon had 61 yards on 18 carries, and his second-quarter touchdown was his 59th in the NFL. That’s the most NFL touchdowns scored by a former Badger, passing previous record holder Chris Chambers.
Corey Clement — Cowboys
Clement got his first action on offense this season in Dallas’ blowout win, recording three carries for a net of 0 yards. He did have a long carry of 5 yards.
Alec Ingold — Raiders
Ingold and the Raiders had to fight through overtime to do it, but they moved to 3-0 to open the season, and Ingold scored a touchdown in the win. He caught a pass for 1 yard for his score, fighting through defenders to cross the plane. It was his first score of the season.