Five things to know about Illinois football before Wisconsin’s first true road game

The University of Wisconsin football team is headed on its first true road game of the season Saturday to play Illinois in Champaign. The Badgers are 8½-point favorites, according to multiple betting sites.
Here are five things you need to know about the Fighting Illini.
Running backs run the show
Illinois’ ground game is led by sophomore Chase Brown and freshman Josh McCray, who are coming off record-book worthy performances. Brown rushed for 257 yards against Charlotte last week and tied his career high with two rushing touchdowns. His 257 yards were the fourth-most in a game in school history.
McCray ran for a career-best 156 yards on 24 carries against Purdue on Sept. 25. The yardage was the most by a true freshman in college football in a road game this year and the second-most by a freshman in a road game.
Illinois is one of five FBS teams to have two players rush for more than 150 yards in a game this season.
UW has the best rushing defense in the country at 45 yards a game. The Illini rank 117th with 168.2 passing yards per game, while UW ranks 47th in passing yards allowed with 203.8 per game.
Illinois has had a difficult time in the red zone: It has gotten the ball inside the 20-yard line 16 times and only scored a touchdown on six of those opportunities.
Badgers QB Graham Mertz says he'll do everything he can to play this week after taking a hit to the chest and ribs against Michigan.
Defense, defense, defense
Illinois has held opponents to 20 points or fewer in three straight games for the first time since 2011, when it had a streak of four straight games to start the season. The Illini have forced at least one turnover in each game and are averaging 2.5 sacks per game.
The Illini have given up 292.2 yards passing per game, which ranks 119th in FBS.
Illinois has been without two of its top defenders in linebacker Jake Hansen and cornerback Devon Witherspoon in its past two games due to undisclosed injuries. The Illini don’t provide a depth chart before a game, but it’s considered likely Hansen returns and Witherspoon is still questionable.
Bret Bielema
Bret Bielema is in his first season as head coach. He played for Iowa from 1989 to 1992 and was the head coach at UW from 2006-12, leading the Badgers to three Big Ten championships, six consecutive bowl games and a 68-24 record. Bielema left UW for Arkansas in 2013.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst worked under Bielema as an offensive coordinator for UW from 2006 to 2011.
Tale of two schedules
Illinois (2-4) has not played a ranked opponent. The Illini’s victories were against Nebraska and Charlotte — and both were won by 10 points or fewer. All of the losses for UW (1-3), which was ranked in the AP’s Top 25 the first few weeks of the season, have come against ranked teams.
Quarterbacks turned wide receivers
Redshirt freshmen Isaiah Williams and Deuce Spann both came to Illinois as quarterbacks but have transitioned to wide receivers in 2021.
Williams had a 45-yard reception in his first game at receiver vs. Nebraska. He leads the team in receiving yards with 275 on 28 receptions. Spann is second on the team with 117 yards receiving, has two touchdowns and leads the team in yards per catch at 29.3.
