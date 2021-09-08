Five things to know about Eastern Michigan before it faces the Badgers in football

The Eastern Michigan football team is headed to Madison on Saturday to try to beat a Big Ten Conference opponent for the fourth straight time while the University of Wisconsin is hoping to rebound from its season-opening loss against Penn State.
The Badgers are 26-point favorites, according to multiple online sports betting sites, but the Eagles have a history of positing upsets. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Camp Randall.
Here are five things to know about Eastern Michigan:
Eastern Michigan has recent success against Big Ten opponents
In the past four seasons, Eastern Michigan has a 3-0 record against Big Ten teams. The Eagles beat Rutgers in 2017, Purdue in 2018 and Illinois in 2019. None of those teams have finished in the upper half of their division in the past few years, but it’s still more Big Ten road wins than both Maryland and Rutgers in that three-year span.
Eastern Michigan also is comfortable in close games, specifically one-score games. In their last 48 contests, 42 have been decided by one score, though they were 20-28 over that time.
The Eagles are good in the red zone
Eastern Michigan has found success in the red zone, ranking No. 1 in the FBS in red zone offense last season.. It’s a small sample size, but this season the Eagles have had no troubles scoring in the red zone. They went 5-for-5 against St. Francis in their 35-15 season-opening win and have the longest active streak of red-zone conversions in the country at 33.
On the defensive side, Eastern Michigan ranked No. 8 in the FBS in red zone defense, holding teams scoreless in eight of their 28 trips inside the 20-yard line.
There’s plenty of new faces in the running back room
The Eagles rushing attack was among the worst in Division I with 124 rushing yards per game. This season they added two transfers and two freshmen while also returning a few running backs.
In Eastern Michigan’s opener it only averaged 3.8 yards per carry but freshman Darius Boone and senior transfer Jawon Hamilton had good games. They totaled 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns against St. Francis.
Sophomore transfer Samson Evans had three touchdowns for the Eagles.
The defense is rough
Eastern Michigan ranked 119th in the nation against the run last season, allowing 238.8 yards rushing per game. It allowed opponents to complete 66.7% of their passes and gave up 5.3 yards per carry, which will likely open the door for a struggling Badgers offense.
The Eagles return 10 starters and their top 15 tacklers. The linebacker room should be an advantage: Leading tackler senior Terry Myrick is only 217 pounds but is an agile main man in the unit's 4-2-5 alignment.
Senior Turan Rush led the team in sacks last season with 4.5.
The quarterbacks
Former UW quarterback commit Ben Bryant is battling to be the Eastern Michigan starter. He'll finally play at Camp Randall Stadium, a place he once thought would be his home. Read the rest of the story here:
According to Bryant, UW's offer was rescinded in 2017 after Georgia tried in vain to change the quarterback's mind.