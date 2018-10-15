The University of Wisconsin secondary could be drastically shorthanded once again Saturday when the Badgers take on Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium.
Five defensive backs — safeties D'Cota Dixon (right leg), Scott Nelson (right leg) and Reggie Pearson (left leg) and cornerbacks Faion Hicks (left leg) and Travian Blaylock (right leg) — were listed as questionable when UW released its initial injury report Monday.
Dixon suffered his injury against Nebraska on Oct. 6 but wasn't listed on last week's injury report. He was a surprise late scratch prior to the Badgers' 38-13 loss at Michigan last week.
Hicks left against the Wolverines on the Badgers' first defensive series, while Nelson and Pearson departed in the second half. Pearson, a true freshman, started Saturday in what was the first game action of his career.
Cornerback Caesar Williams, who missed the last two games with a left leg injury, is not longer listed on the injury report.
If those currently listed as questionable can't go against the Illini, it would set Eric Burrell up to make his second straight start and also push either Seth Currens or Evan Bondoc into the starting lineup at safety. True freshman Rachad Wildgoose could also continue to earn a major role.
Despite a myriad of absences in the back end of UW's defense last week, the Badgers' inexperienced players performed well and held Michigan to 124 passing yards.
"I think they all contributed in a number of different ways," UW coach Paul Chryst said. "(Burrell) was around the ball. Reggie did a nice job ... trusted his eyes and filled it and had a physical presence to it. (Wildgoose) has been, he's continuing to come. You're seeing that, first is, can I play? And then when I play, if I do some things well, there's some confidence and continue to build, and he needs to continue that.
"Every one of them's got some areas that they can keep working on and can clean up, and yet it was good. I was proud of the way the guys just kind of jumped in and didn't know how it would play out."
Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (left leg), who sat out the loss at Michigan, has already been ruled out for this week's game against Illinois.
Running back Bradrick Shaw (left leg) and inside linebacker Griffin Grady (right leg) are also questionable this week.
Nothing personal for Edwards
Before T.J. Edwards started for the University of Wisconsin as a redshirt freshman in 2015 and prior to earning All-American honors last year as a junior, the Lake Villa, Ill., native grew up rooting for a struggling Illinois football program.
Edwards, however, never received the scholarship offer he hoped for from the Fighting Illini, leading him on his path to Madison.
"Huge Illinois fan," Edwards said. "Yeah, I think it's one of those interesting things. My redshirt freshman year, redshirt sophomore year, I definitely took it a little more personal."
That chip on Edwards' shoulder faded in recent seasons.
He no longer views the Badgers' annual contest with Illinois as a platform to further prove he warranted the Illini's interest many years ago. His home-state school's visit to Camp Randall on Saturday will be just another conference game for the fifth-year senior.
"Now it's another Big Ten West opponent, and it's nothing bigger than that," Edwards said. "It's one of those things to where, we have to win this game to get to our goals. Definitely a little personal, but not that much anymore."
Kickoff time set for UW-Northwestern
Northwestern and UW will kick off at 11 a.m. next week from Ryan Field, the Badgers announced Monday.
UW's won its past two meetings against the Wildcats, although Northwestern knocked off the Badgers four of the last five times the teams played in Evanston.