Fire, authenticity and juice: How Badgers safety Collin Wilder has become an indispensable leader

Collin Wilder felt the football in his stomach and simply reacted.
He’d thought he was going to be late to a play over the middle of the field last week at Purdue, so he shifted focus to hitting Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham hard enough to jar the ball loose after quickly admonishing his tardiness in his mind. Wilder wasn’t as late as he thought. He arrived just after the football did, and upon feeling the ball against his body, ripped it out of Durham’s hands.
Wilder didn’t seem to mind that Durham had yanked his facemask in the process of bringing down him.
“I was running to celebrate and my helmet is like halfway off my head and I had no idea why,” Wilder said with a big laugh. “All I cared about was getting the ball at the time. So I was too excited to have the ball to even notice.”
That Wilder’s focus was on the celebration with his teammates rather than what happened to him isn’t surprising. His dedication to and love for this Badgers team is often one of the first things brought up when friends, teammates, family members and coaches speak about the sixth-year senior safety. UW took a chance on Wilder as a walk-on transfer from Houston four years ago. He took a chance moving more than a thousand miles from home in search of a college football opportunity that fit him well.
Those risks worked out for both sides — Wilder has become an indispensable leader for the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) and he’s joined the program’s fraternity of walk-ons who eventually earn a scholarship.
Wilder will need to continue playing at a high level in Saturday's crucial game against No. 9 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) at Camp Randall Stadium. He’ll be tasked with helping stop the run, but his most important role against the Hawkeyes arguably will be covering tight end Sam LaPorta, their leading receiver.
Wilder is known for being a sparkplug on the Badgers’ defense. He’s the one in the center of the mass of Badgers before games, giving the last word before they take the field. He does the same at the end of practices, setting the tone for their off-field work once the players leave practice. His clothing line — a name, image and likeness deal with a company called PWRFWD — features a cartoon version of Wilder sipping on a cup labeled “juice” with his No. 18 on the character’s foot.
Bringing the juice, as Wilder calls it, is just part of his job.
“He's truly all-in for this group,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Takes the time and gets to know individuals. It's not for show. It's genuine. Has always brought great energy and he loves playing the game. It's been great having him.”
Keeping it real
Wilder entered the media room at Soldier Field in Chicago with some fire. It wasn’t just that the Badgers lost to Notre Dame on Sept. 25 that had him running hot, it was the way they finished that bothered him most. UW allowed 31 points in the fourth quarter in a game that went sideways.
His message to his teammates through reporters that day was simple — everyone was to blame and that loss wasn’t acceptable.
It was a side of Wilder that’s usually reserved for teammates behind closed doors. He’s become a player comfortable enough in his own skin that he can dole out tough love when it’s needed.
“He’s going to keep it real,” junior defensive lineman Keeanu Benton said about Wilder. “He's not someone who's trying to fit in. He's going to be himself regardless. And that's what I like about him. A lot of people try to get out of their comfort zone to try to become a leader, but he's naturally doing it.”
Wilder’s fiery words didn’t immediately fix things. The Badgers dropped another lopsided game the next week at home against Michigan. But UW has won three consecutive games and put itself right back into the Big Ten Conference West Division race since losing to Michigan on Oct. 2. Wilder has had 10 tackles, including half a tackle for loss, an interception and the aforementioned forced fumble and recovery in that span.
Teammates have leaned on Wilder as a leader since last season, and their trust in him is what matters most.
“As long as those guys believe in me, that's all I care about,” he said. “For them to want to believe in me and want to follow me in certain ways, it means the world. That's really all I've ever wanted here was to earn that type of respect.”
Wilder’s father, Craig, said he knows how much his son cares about earning teammates’ esteem and being someone they consider a leader.
“There’s a genuineness, a transparency to him that makes him real to people,” Craig said. “And I think that passion, that transparency attracts people to him, to want to jump in on his leadership.”
With a bachelor’s degree in communications in hand and a master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis in the works, Wilder has become a poised, confident speaker in multiple settings. He joked that he’s a bad salesman because he struggles with being inauthentic.
Wilder takes many cues on and off the field from his position coach, UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
Leonhard’s influence was a significant factor in Wilder choosing the Badgers when he transferred, and they share the bond of being walk-ons who earned a scholarship. Leonhard and Chryst emphasize players taking ownership of the team, something they’ve seen Wilder do.
“I think he's so consistent in his approach that immediately teammates respect that,” Leonhard said. “He cares, he's always going to be vocal, he's always going to go grab a young guy that's struggling or he's always going to just try to provide some motivation for somebody.
“You love the way he plays because guys feed off of that energy and you know he's a guy that every week, or every couple of weeks, he's going to make a hit and you just see how the team responds to it. It's fun to watch him play.”
A softer side
While Wilder’s fire is on display on the football field, his calm nature is readily visible away from football.
Multiple teammates spoke about Wilder’s attention to and involvement in their lives outside of the game.
“That just builds chemistry,” Benton said. “Knowing that you're not just friends with this guy because you play the same sport, you develop that personal bond. I feel like that's important with our team because I feel like Wisconsin is a family-oriented place. And I feel like he fits perfectly.”
Wilder’s maturity is clear when speaking to him on a variety of subjects, but it was most evident last season when he spoke about honoring his friend and former Houston teammate Ka’Darian Smith. Smith was killed in a November 2020 shooting, and Wilder told reporters on a Zoom teleconference days later that he was doing all he could to make his friend proud.
The experiences of his life have shown Wilder the importance of holding his friends and teammates close.
“I love making relationships with guys and knowing that I'm going to see these guys every day,” he said. “How can you not want to get to know them and not want to know who they are and what their why is and why they're here and why they choose to play football? Why they choose to come in this building every day?”
Fellow senior safety Scott Nelson is one of Wilder’s close friends and they’ve lived together over the past two years. He texted with Wilder for most of the bus ride back from Chicago after Wilder’s impassioned words. Nelson says he feels like he often knows what Wilder’s thinking.
Being as close as he is with Wilder, Nelson also knows the idiosyncrasies that most others don’t, like Wilder’s love of naps or readiness to bust a move.
“Collin loves to dance,” Nelson said. “He's a big dancer. You just put a little music on, put a little Chris Brown on, and he's a big dancer.
“Anytime we're around each other, and there's usually a lot of other guys around, and the conversation we have with each other … we always say it’s just vibes, always good vibes with Collin.”
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, behind an improving offensive line, have emerged as a powerful 1-2 punch in the Badgers’ backfield. Two early fumbles, one of which was lost, cost Allen snaps last week in the middle quarters. But his 70-yard run to kick-start a UW touchdown drive was a crucial play in the win, and he has tallied 100-yard games in three consecutive weeks.
Mellusi still is the lead back in terms of carries, outpacing Allen 64-46 over the past three weeks, and Mellusi has done well protecting the ball and finishing runs. Allen and Mellusi will have to fight for every yard against an Iowa defense that allows 89.7 yards rushing per game. However, the Hawkeyes have had leads that prevented teams from running, so UW could find success on the ground against a relatively untested front.
Quarterback Graham Mertz and the passing game weren’t asked to do much last week against Purdue, but that group will have to make some plays — even if it’s just on third downs, where the Badgers rank last in the Big Ten at a 28.4% conversion rate.
Look for Kendric Pryor or Danny Davis to take advantage of the fact that Iowa’s top corner, Riley Moss, will miss the game due to a knee injury. Moss has four interceptions in five games this season, and Iowa has 16 interceptions total. Expect to see Iowa attempting to jump on short passing routes, which Mertz has been most comfortable with this season.
Edge: Push
When Iowa has the ball
The Hawkeyes’ rushing attack, the backbone of their offensive scheme, hasn’t been very strong this season. Iowa is averaging 116.6 yards per game on the ground on about 37 attempts per game. Iowa’s 3.1 yards per rush average is 12th in the Big Ten, ahead of only Indiana and Purdue.
Tyler Goodson is the lead back, averaging 83.7 yards per game, and he has five touchdowns. Goodson had an 80-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of last season's game at Kinnick Stadium, which put away a 28-7 win for the Hawkeyes.
Quarterback Spencer Petras has been bogged down by inaccuracy in the first half of the season, leading to interceptions and a low completion percentage. He’s completing 59.5% of his passes and had six interceptions thus far. He has nine touchdown passes, but he hasn’t been challenging teams down the field much, with an average depth of target of 8.4 yards.
Tight end Sam LaPorta is Petras’ favorite target, with 28 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll be active in the middle of the field, especially if the Badgers dedicate their inside linebackers to pass rushing. When Petras looks to his receivers, Nico Ragaini (17-234-1) and Charlie Jones (12-124-2) are the main targets.
Look out for freshman Keagan Johnson, who’s had four catches for 95 yards over the past two weeks.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
UW has closed the gap that used to exist between the programs on special teams this season. UW kicker Collin Larsh is the reigning Big Ten specialist of the week after making three field goals and three PATs last week against Purdue. The Badgers, led by Andy Vujnovich’s average punt of 46.3 yards per try, are on pace to set a program record for highest single-season punting average (45.2 in 2005).
Jones has proven to be a good return man for Iowa, averaging 11.5 yards per punt return and 25.5 per kick return. Keeping the ball away from him would be wise.
Edge: Push
Trends
The Badgers are 4-2 against Iowa under coach Paul Chryst, who has won 29 of 36 games he’s coached against teams in the Big Ten West Division. Chryst’s 60 career wins at UW rank fourth in program history.
UW threw for less than 100 yards in a win last week for the first time since it defeated Miami in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl.
The Badgers are 2-0 when having the rest disadvantage this season, which they will this week with Iowa coming off a bye.
Iowa, Purdue and Illinois are the only Big Ten teams scoring touchdowns on less than half of their red-zone possessions.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. You only get one: Expecting the Badgers not to give away the ball away at all at this point in the season is difficult to foresee. The offense has at least one turnover in every game this season.
The Badgers can’t afford more than one against the Hawkeyes, who are particularly adept at creating takeaways with their zone coverages and mentality of attacking the ball when tackling. UW should be in good shape if the offense limits the damage to one turnover — and doesn’t allow that miscue to be returned for a touchdown like a strip-sack did last week against Purdue.
2. Take smart shots: The Badgers have adopted a pass-only-when-needed approach on offense with the pass-protection issues that UW has experienced this season and the shaky play of quarterback Graham Mertz for prolonged stretches. It’s worked in three consecutive wins, but the Iowa defense could cause some problems in this area.
UW has to take a couple shots down the field against Iowa because Badgers receivers have shown that they can get open on these routes. But UW should only do so on first-and-10 or second-and-short situations — scenarios in which an incompletion doesn’t kill a drive. Mertz must do a better job of giving receivers chances to get the ball or at the very least draw a pass interference flag on these throws.
3. Safeties on LaPorta: The Hawkeyes are likely to go to the air more often with the Badgers’ top-ranked run defense tough to crack. The Badgers’ cornerbacks come into this matchup highly confident after their performance against Purdue’s David Bell, limiting him to six catches for 33 yards. But the Hawkeyes’ top receiver thus far is tight end Sam LaPorta, a 6-foot-4 junior.
With so much of its attention on Bell, the UW secondary had trouble with Purdue tight end Payne Durham (nine catches, 112 yards, one touchdown). UW safeties Collin Wilder, Scott Nelson and John Torchio need to contain LaPorta and force quarterback Spencer Petras to throw elsewhere. Wilder and Torchio combined to create three turnovers last week.
THREE KEYS FOR THE HAWKEYES
1. Blitz defensive backs: The Hawkeyes had extra time to review what works well against the Badgers because of their bye week. That studying likely will show UW’s issues in picking up blitzes from defensive backs.
Michigan safety Daxton Hill crushed UW quarterback Graham Mertz with a third-quarter sack that knocked Mertz out of the game. Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown notched a strip-sack off a blitz and that turned into a touchdown for the Boilermakers, the last points they scored in the game.
Iowa blitzes at a tick above average rate, about 28% of opponents' passing plays, but it would be wise to send that pressure from the edges with defensive backs.
2. Bootleg less: This seems like counterintuitive advice because the play-action, bootleg pass is a staple of the Iowa offense and one could argue that quarterback Spencer Petras is at his best on these plays. But if a newspaper reporter knows that, UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard knows it, too.
UW’s linebackers have been effective looping in from the edges or going from between the tackles and curling around the edge to get pressure on quarterbacks. Leonhard will scheme blitzes to attack the edges or at least keep a player aware of bootlegs each play.
Petras is going to need to win from the pocket to beat the Badgers’ defense.
3. Mix in deep throws: Speaking of Petras, he’ll have to take a chance or two to help his offense against UW.
Through seven games, 44% of his passes beyond the line of scrimmage have been between 0-10 yards and over the middle of the field. These typically are easy throws, but the Badgers have done well against them under Leonhard and picked off Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell twice on such attempts.
One of the few weaknesses of the Badgers’ defense has been shots down the field, and Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette burned UW for two touchdowns on those throws last season. Smith-Marsette is now on the Minnesota Vikings, and none of the Iowa receivers has shown his big-play ability. But the Hawkeyes still have to try to create a chunk play or two.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: UW leads 48-44-2
First meeting: UW won 44-0 in 1894
Last meeting: UW lost 28-7 in Iowa City last season
UW's longest winning streak: Six games (1894 to 1917)
UW's longest losing streak: 10 games (1985 to 1996)
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
This is going to be ugly. Both teams are built to physically dominate opponents, but obviously only one can Saturday. The Camp Randall Stadium crowd should be able to affect this game, and the Badgers’ defense still is due to create a few turnovers to get back to even after their slow start in that department this season. Both punters will be busy, but the Badgers defense makes enough plays and the offense does just enough to push the Badgers to a win.
Badgers 17, Iowa 13
The fan's pick
