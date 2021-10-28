Fire, authenticity and juice: How Badgers safety Collin Wilder has become an indispensable leader

Collin Wilder felt the football in his stomach and simply reacted.

He’d thought he was going to be late to a play over the middle of the field last week at Purdue, so he shifted focus to hitting Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham hard enough to jar the ball loose after quickly admonishing his tardiness in his mind. Wilder wasn’t as late as he thought. He arrived just after the football did, and upon feeling the ball against his body, ripped it out of Durham’s hands.

Wilder didn’t seem to mind that Durham had yanked his facemask in the process of bringing down him.

“I was running to celebrate and my helmet is like halfway off my head and I had no idea why,” Wilder said with a big laugh. “All I cared about was getting the ball at the time. So I was too excited to have the ball to even notice.”

That Wilder’s focus was on the celebration with his teammates rather than what happened to him isn’t surprising. His dedication to and love for this Badgers team is often one of the first things brought up when friends, teammates, family members and coaches speak about the sixth-year senior safety. UW took a chance on Wilder as a walk-on transfer from Houston four years ago. He took a chance moving more than a thousand miles from home in search of a college football opportunity that fit him well.