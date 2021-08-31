 Skip to main content
Fight between Badgers football players results in dismissal for one, suspension for another
Fight between Badgers football players results in dismissal for one, suspension for another

Freshman running back Loyal Crawford was dismissed from the University of Wisconsin football team and freshman running back Antwan Roberts was suspended, according to Tuesday release from UW.

The moves stem from a physical altercation between the two on Aug. 21 at Frederic Ogg Residence Hall, according to a State Journal source not authorized to speak on the record about the incident. A UW-Madison police statement issued Tuesday night said the department on Aug. 22 investigated the incident and determined that Crawford armed himself with a knife. The altercation resulted in minor injuries, none of which involved the knife, according to UW-Madison Police's statement. 

Crawford was cited for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct with a weapon, according to the police department.

A request made for the police report from that night was submitted, but not yet filled. UW football’s statement said the program would have no other comment on the matter. A UW football official did say that the decisions to dismiss Crawford and suspend Roberts were made by the Badgers coaches and were not the result of UW athletic department discipline. 

Wisconsin court records don’t show any charges being brought against either player at this time. Messages left with both players weren't returned Tuesday afternoon. 

In tweets replying to a tweet about his dismissal, Crawford said Roberts attacked him in his dorm room. 

"I was treated so unfairly in all of this," Crawford wrote. "I want everyone to know that. They didn't even want to hear my side. he literally broke into my dorm room and tried to jump me while I was sitting on the couch with my back turned to him he started it all."

In another tweet, which has since been deleted, Crawford wrote: "What would you do if someone broke into your living space and attacked you saying he wants to kill you?"

Crawford was a three-star recruit from Eau Claire who was one of the first commitments to the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class. Roberts was a three-star 2021 recruit from Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Neither player was expected to play much this season, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday when the No. 12 Badgers host No. 19 Penn State. 

