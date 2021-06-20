 Skip to main content
Family ties: Offensive lineman Barrett Nelson commits to Badgers for Class of 2022
Family ties: Offensive lineman Barrett Nelson commits to Badgers for Class of 2022

Barrett Nelson, Badgers recruit playing for Fall River, Cap Newspapers photo

Rio/Fall River's Barrett Nelson (79) overpowers a Brookfield Academy lineman as he pressures Blue Knights quarterback Jonah Jensen (3) during a game in October 2020.

 Dan Larson

Fall River High School three-star offensive tackle Barrett Nelson orally committed to join the University of Wisconsin football team for the CLass of 2022 during his official visit this weekend, 247Sports reported Saturday.

Nelson, the son of former UW offensive lineman Todd Nelson and younger brother of Badgers sophomore offensive lineman Jack Nelson, also reportedly had scholarship offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and others.

A native of Stoughton, Nelson transferred to Fall River for his junior season. Also a standout defensive end, Nelson recorded 27 tackles, one for loss, and a forced fumble in five games.

