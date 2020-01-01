Falling short: Wisconsin Badgers lose back-and-forth battle to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl

A tight contest throughout, the Badgers were able to answer Oregon’s big blows with hits of their own in the first half. After Oregon scored the first touchdown of the game on its opening possession, Aron Cruickshank followed a wave of blocks up the sideline for a 95-yard return touchdown.

It was just the third kick-return score in Rose Bowl history, and the second-longest return and second-longest scoring play in Rose Bowl history.

On the first play of the ensuing Ducks’ possession, Jack Sanborn picked off a pass to set UW up in plus territory. Colin Larsh’s 44-yard field goal three four plays later gave UW a lead it held until late in the first half.

Jack Coan was hit on a pass attempt and it went far behind intended target Quintez Cephus. Oregon’s Thomas Graham Jr. picked it off and returned it to UW’s 33, sparking an offense that was struggling to move the ball. Justin Herbert scored his second rushing touchdown of the game three plays later to give Oregon the lead with 3 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the half.