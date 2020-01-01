Falling short: Wisconsin Badgers lose back-and-forth battle to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — The 106th edition of the Rose Bowl quickly became a test of which team could handle a bad swing.
The University of Wisconsin football team looked to have gotten through a number of mistakes early on and a disastrous snap on special teams to hold a lead over Oregon in the fourth quarter. But a fumble on UW’s side of the field gave the Ducks life, and they made the plays necessary down the stretch to win 28-27.
It marked the fourth consecutive loss in the Rose Bowl for UW, and the first time since 2013 that the program lost its final two games of the year.
UW held a 27-21 lead when receiver Danny Davis was hit and fumbled on a jet-sweep run. The Ducks recovered at the Badgers’ 30, and senior quarterback Justin Herbert scored on an option run the next play. It was the third rushing score of the game for Herbert, one of the top QB prospects in this spring’s NFL Draft.
UW had chances after that momentum swing, taking the ball with 7 minutes, 41 seconds to play, but was forced to punt after six plays. The defense gave the offense one more chance after forcing a three-and-out, but the Badgers’ last chance was nixed on an offensive pass interference penalty on Davis.
UW junior running back Jonathan Taylor finished with 21 rushes and 94 yards, but had two long rushes called back by penalties. Junior quarterback Jack Coan went 23 of 35 passing for 186 yards and one score.
A tight contest throughout, the Badgers were able to answer Oregon’s big blows with hits of their own in the first half. After Oregon scored the first touchdown of the game on its opening possession, Aron Cruickshank followed a wave of blocks up the sideline for a 95-yard return touchdown.
It was just the third kick-return score in Rose Bowl history, and the second-longest return and second-longest scoring play in Rose Bowl history.
On the first play of the ensuing Ducks’ possession, Jack Sanborn picked off a pass to set UW up in plus territory. Colin Larsh’s 44-yard field goal three four plays later gave UW a lead it held until late in the first half.
Jack Coan was hit on a pass attempt and it went far behind intended target Quintez Cephus. Oregon’s Thomas Graham Jr. picked it off and returned it to UW’s 33, sparking an offense that was struggling to move the ball. Justin Herbert scored his second rushing touchdown of the game three plays later to give Oregon the lead with 3 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the half.
Cruickshank jumpstarted UW with a 47-yard return, and the Badgers moved down the field to score before halftime. Coan was 5-for-5 for 30 yards on the drive and had a 9-yard run. Cephus made an acrobatic catch over the middle for the TD from 11 yards out, getting a foot down in the end zone with control of the ball to give UW a 17-14 halftime lead.
But the Badgers made too many mistakes to overcome in the second half.
Oregon's Brady Breeze scooped up a fumble UW punter Anthony Lotti early in the third quarter, returning it 31 yards to give the Ducks a 21-17 lead.
Herbert finished 14 of 20 passing for 138 yards.
