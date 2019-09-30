Rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly tore his right ACL in Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins and will miss the rest of the season, the New York Giants announced Monday. An MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis of the tear and he will require surgery.
The 23-year-old, a fifth-round pick out of the University of Wisconsin, was playing well after earning a starting spot amid injuries to Alec Ogletree and Tae Davis.
“It’s unfortunate, but he’s got a real bright future and he’ll come back from this,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “He was doing a lot of really good things for us. He’s a young player and part of being a pro sometimes is coming back from injury and if he approaches this the way he’s approached playing the game he’ll be back at full strength soon.”
Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Klay Thompson will be out until at least the All-Star break as he continues to recover from a torn left ACL, general manager Bob Myers announced Monday.