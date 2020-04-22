Ex-Badger Jonathan Taylor ready to evolve in NFL

Some concerns have been raised over the number of carries Taylor had with the Badgers, and that there might be too much wear-and-tear on his body to spend a high draft pick on him. But Taylor says

“If I was a guy who would be out of practice, sitting out of games for a ding here, a ding there, then you’ve got to look at the workload,” Taylor said. “But in three years, I haven’t missed a practice, I haven’t missed a game due to injury. I think it’s a testimony to how well we prepare ourselves and how well you maintain your body.

“If you have a guy that hasn’t missed a practice or a game in three years and has the same production that I had, then you don’t look at it as wear-and-tear. You look at it as, ‘This guy’s a phenomenal player and he does a great job of taking care of his body.’”

While an old-school, between-the-tackles runner like Taylor isn’t as in vogue in the NFL as it once was, believes he has a blend of skills that set him apart.

“I think it’s going to be my ability to be versatile, my ability to run through a guy, my ability to go around a guy, my ability to go over a guy,” Taylor said Tuesday on an Instagram live. “I think that’s the biggest thing, that you have a lot of tools in your toolbox.”

