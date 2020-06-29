Ex-Badger Jonathan Taylor named to BTN's All-Decade Team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jonathan Taylor may be focused on the start of his NFL career, but he continues to rack up honors for what he did in the college ranks.

After a stellar career in the University of Wisconsin backfield, Taylor was named to the Big Ten Networks’s All-Decade Team on Monday, the first day of a week-long reveal of the roster. Taylor and Penn State alum and current New York Giants tailback Saquon Barkley were the two running backs named to the team.

Taylor won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back in his sophomore and junior seasons at UW, joining Texas’ Ricky Williams and Arkansas’ Darren McFadden as the only two-time winners. He amassed 6,174 career rushing yards, good for sixth all-time in the Football Bowl Subdivision and second-most in Big Ten history behind only Badgers legend Ron Dayne.

Taylor is the only college player to post 6,000 or more rushing yards in three seasons. He led the nation in total touchdowns with 26 as a junior, including 21 rushing.

