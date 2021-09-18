ESPN's College GameDay to be at Wisconsin-Notre Dame

The pregame festivities leading up to the No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team’s game against No. 12 Notre Dame are getting to be as big as the game itself.
CHICAGO ... you already know this is gonna be good 😏— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2021
Week 4 ➡️ @NDFootball vs. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/pDi0negsiv
ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from Soldier Field in Chicago in the hours before the game between the Badgers and the Fighting Irish at the NFL stadium. Fox, which is broadcasting the 11 a.m. game Sept. 25, will have its Big Noon Kickoff show on the scene as well. This will be the second time both shows originate from the same game — both were at the Nov. 23, 2019 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.
UW hosted the Big Noon Kickoff crew at its season opener against Penn State.
The Badgers (1-1) were idle this week, while Notre Dame improved to 3-0 with a home win over Purdue. Brian Kelly tied Knute Rockne for the most wins as the Fighting Irish’s coach with 105. Former UW quarterback Jack Coan is now the starting quarterback for Notre Dame.
UW hasn't played Notre Dame since 1964, and hasn't beaten the Fighting Irish since 1963.
College GameDay was at two UW games in the 2019-20 season — the Rose Bowl against Oregon on Jan. 1, 2020, and when Badgers defeated Minnesota in Minneapolis to win the Big Ten Conference West Division on Nov. 30, 2019.
Though the Badgers are technically the home team next weekend, GameDay hasn’t visited Madison since 2017.