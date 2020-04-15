ESPN: Ex-Badger Zack Baun tests positive for diluted sample at NFL scouting combine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun informed all 32 NFL teams that he tested positive for a diluted urine sample at the NFL scouting combine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that Baun told teams the diluted test was due to consuming too much water in order to increase his weigh at the combine weigh-in.

One criticism of Baun during the predraft process has been his low weight compared to most NFL pass rushers. According to posted results, Baun weighed 242 pounds at the Reese's Senior Bowl and weighed 238 pounds at the combine.

According to the U.S. Drug Testing Centers, diluted urine could be the result of over-consumption of water or an attempt to mask substances that would trigger a failed test.

Baun, who tallied 12½ sacks and earned consensus All-American honors as a senior for the Badgers, did not respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

Baun is projected by many NFL draft analysts to be selected late in the first round or early in the second. The draft begins April 23.

Schefter also tweeted Tuesday that teams did not believe the diluted test will impact Baun's draft stock much.