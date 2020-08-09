ESPN: Big Ten close to postponing or canceling football, fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The writing is on the wall for the college football season.

An ESPN report published Sunday evening said the commissioners of the Power Five conferences — the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — held an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss postponing or canceling the football season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ESPN sources, the Big Ten is on the verge of pulling the plug on plans to play football this fall. Big Ten presidents met Saturday to discuss the viability of playing football this fall. No vote was taken on moving or canceling the football season, but Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel tweeted Sunday that Big Ten presidents and chancellors are speaking Sunday night about the future of the fall sports season.

The University of Wisconsin football team is scheduled to open its training camp Monday.