...HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH,
AND WAUKESHA.
* THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
* POTENTIAL FOR TRAINING SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH HIGH RAIN RATES
PRODUCING RAINFALL FROM 2 TO 3 INCHES. THE HEAVIEST RAIN IS
EXPECTED VERY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY.
* SOME ROADWAYS MAY BECOME FLOODED AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS FOR
TRAVEL.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell tackles Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey in the third quarter of the Badgers' 35-14 win over the Wolverines on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Burrell will have to sit out the first half of next week’s game against Northwestern after he was ejected for targeting in the third quarter of the win.
Eric Burrell should have been ecstatic after another dominating showing by the University of Wisconsin football defense.
So why was the junior safety so subdued following the No. 13 Badgers’ 35-14 win over No. 11 Michigan on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium?
A couple reasons, actually.
The biggest was that Burrell will have to sit out the first half of next week’s game against Northwestern after he was ejected for targeting in the third quarter against the Wolverines.
Ditto for redshirt freshman safety Reggie Pearson, who was ejected for targeting five plays after Burrell was sent to the locker room.
“I’ll still encourage the guys, whoever’s out there,” Burrell said. “Obviously, me and Reg are out for the first half next week, but whoever’s out there, we’re going to go out and do whatever we’re supposed to do.”
UW already was without sophomore safety Scott Nelson, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener against South Florida, meaning its depth chart at that position will be put to the test against the Wildcats.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) scores on a 24-yard run in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) scores on a 24-yard run in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) on a 72-yard run in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) walks off the field after beating Michigan. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) walks off the field after beating Michigan. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) scrambles during the 1st quarter. Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) pressured. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is knocked out of bounds by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (20) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looking for receivers in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Tarik Black (7) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Deron Harrell (8), and linebacker Chris Orr (54) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes for a 72-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Christian Turner (3) after a 1st quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) after making a tackle of Michigan Wolverines running back Christian Turner (3) after a 1st quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is stopped short of the goal line in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is stopped short of the goal line in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) is tackled on a 2nd quarter run. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) celebrate a 1st quarter first down catch by Cephus. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) is knocked out of bounds short of the end zone in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) after a 1-yard run for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Eric Burrell (25) celebrates is 2nd quarter interception with teammates. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) breaks a tackle of Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jordan Anthony (34) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) scores on a 24-yard run in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) sacks Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (2) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Zach Charbonnet (24) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Eric Burrell (25) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (10) after a 3rd quarter run. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Bradrick Shaw (7) rushes in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Bradrick Shaw (7) after a 4th quarter run. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Tyler Johnson (59) pressures Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (2) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) causes a fumble after hitting Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (2) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Junior Collin Wilder has gotten plenty of reps as a backup this season, and junior Madison Cone, converted from cornerback in the offseason, also could be in the mix for more playing time. Sophomore Tyler Mais, a former Waunakee standout, and redshirt freshman John Torchio also saw action against Michigan after Burrell and Pearson were ejected.
“That’s big,” sophomore cornerback Faion Hicks said of losing Burrell and Pearson. “But at the end of the day, I believe in the guys that are behind him. It’s football, you’ve got to find a way. The other team’s not going to care about it, so you’ve just got to go into next week, get a game plan and find a way.”
The ejections put a damper on what was otherwise another impressive performance for the defense. Michigan was held to 40 rushing yards, went 0 of 10 on third down and turned the ball over four times.
Burrell had an interception and a fumble recovery, Wilder had a pick and senior inside linebacker Chris Orr recovered a fumble. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Zack Baun continued a great start to his senior season with two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Orr and his teammates came into the game with ruffled feathers after hearing that Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson said during the week that the Michigan offense was going to make a statement after a slow start to the season.
That’s not exactly trash talk, but it was enough to light a fire under Orr and Co.
“We just take that as disrespect,” Orr said. “If somebody is telling you basically that they’re going to come (and) show out against you, that’s basically what he said. That’s just disrespectful.
“We’re the No. 1 defense in the nation for a reason. People like to negate the fact that we played some non-Power Five teams, but that doesn’t change what we’ve done. We’re going to keep doing it every week. It doesn’t matter who you put against us. They’re just nameless, faceless opponents.”
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
The Badgers got off to a rocky start. The first play of Michigan’s opening series went for 68 yards, when Burrell stretched out to break up a pass from Patterson and missed, giving Ronnie Bell an open field to the end zone. The only thing that prevented a touchdown that would have tied the game at 7 was the hustle of Hicks, who brought down Bell at the UW 8.
Two plays later, Pearson knocked the ball loose from Ben Mason and Burrell recovered at the 4.
“In that situation, it’s a catch tackle, so I was a little (ticked) off at that,” Burrell said. “But you know, you live and learn. Chris Orr and Zack Baun really helped me out, trying to get to the next play. It results in a fumble, I think it was Reg, and I picked it up, so it was a relief for me.”
The Badgers were cruising 35-0 when Burrell was flagged for a late hit on backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey as he slid. After a review, Burrell was sent to the showers for targeting.
“I’m not a ref for a reason,” Burrell said. “I went out there, did what I was supposed to do. They called targeting, I can’t do anything about that, just got to move on and get ready for next week.”
Pearson’s hit on a McCaffrey scramble was much more blatant. It was clearly helmet-to-helmet and required the training staff to attend to McCaffrey, who left the game and didn’t return. Unlike the targeting call on Burrell, this was a no-doubter.
“Things happen so fast,” Pearson said. “As I saw him come down, I was already in motion. Just playing fast as possible.”
Shortly thereafter, Patterson hit tight end Sean McKeon for a 6-yard touchdown pass. That ended a run of 162 minutes, 52 seconds without a point this season for UW opponents, which was another thing that soured Burrell’s mood.
“Obviously you want them to have a goose egg, but at the end of the day they’re playing for a reason, too,” Burrell said. “It’s frustrating, but we’re not playing for that. At the end of the day, if we win by one point, that’s what we’re willing to do.”
