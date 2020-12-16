Early connection helped heralded recruit Nolan Rucci find a home with Wisconsin Badgers

He still was undecided this spring when the pandemic shut down in-person recruiting. That eliminated some visits Rucci had planned and parked him in front of a computer conducting Zoom calls with coaches vying for his commitment. Todd said Rucci was spending five to six hours a night, multiple nights per week, on Zoom calls when recruiting was at its height.

Rucci kept an even keel as the attention around him swirled. He narrowed his field to nine programs April 20, all of which featured two non-negotiable traits — strong engineering programs and coaches capable of pushing him to the next level.

Rucci said watching Hayden go through the recruiting process was crucial to not letting it overwhelm him when his turn came.

“I got to kind of see it from the outside perspective and to see how well he went through it and the things he did and how he kept himself level-headed and focused on the high school level and focused on football season,” Rucci said.

His parents having been through recruiting as athletes and parents provided a guide as well. Having those voices in his life helped him filter what was extraneous and what mattered.