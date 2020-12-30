Duking it out: Wisconsin Badgers knock off Wake Forest Demon Deacons to finish strong with bowl win

UW tallied five rushing touchdowns of 1 or 2 yards — two of which were QB sneaks from Graham Mertz. After Burks’ interception in the third quarter, which was the first of the pick parade, Mertz had a 14-yard touchdown pass to fullback Mason Stokke to give the Badgers their first lead.

The defense’s work helped UW score 28 unanswered points in the second half.

UW tallied just 267 yards, but scored the third-most points it has all season. Mertz was 11 of 17 for 130 yards, with six of those catches and 60 of those yards going to senior receiver Jack Dunn.

Jaquarii Roberson had 131 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches for the Demon Deacons, while Donavan Green had six catches for 122 yards.

Wake Forest jumped out to a 14-0 lead less than 9 minutes of the first quarter, as Hartman attacked the UW secondary down the field and the Badgers compounded their mistakes by missing tackles.

After the disastrous start, UW settled in and was able to play its game in the second quarter.