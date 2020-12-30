Duking it out: Wisconsin Badgers knock off Wake Forest Demon Deacons to finish strong with bowl win

At first, it didn’t appear that the University of Wisconsin football team was interested in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
The defense was being picked apart by Wake Forest’s high-tempo offense and the offense looked hamstrung by the players it was missing.
But UW got some momentum-swinging plays on defense and special teams and the offense made them count by finishing off drives with scores. The result was a 42-28 win over Wake Forest in an wild, back-and-forth contest that ended up being a comfortable win for UW.
The win pushes UW (4-3) to its 19th consecutive winning season and gives Paul Chryst a 5-1 record in bowl games as the Badgers’ head coach. It was the largest comeback in bowl history for UW.
UW tallied four interceptions in the second half, all of which were returned into Wake Forest territory to set the offense up with a short field. All four picks came off Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who had only thrown one interception entering the game.
Linebackers Noah Burks and Jack Sanborn and safeties Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder all snagged Hartman passes, with all but Sanborn’s stopping drives that Wake Forest looked to be building momentum.
On all but Sanborn’s pick, the offense made quick work of the short field, scoring a touchdown within a minute, which turned a 21-all tie into a decisive UW edge.
UW tallied five rushing touchdowns of 1 or 2 yards — two of which were QB sneaks from Graham Mertz. After Burks’ interception in the third quarter, which was the first of the pick parade, Mertz had a 14-yard touchdown pass to fullback Mason Stokke to give the Badgers their first lead.
The defense’s work helped UW score 28 unanswered points in the second half.
UW tallied just 267 yards, but scored the third-most points it has all season. Mertz was 11 of 17 for 130 yards, with six of those catches and 60 of those yards going to senior receiver Jack Dunn.
Jaquarii Roberson had 131 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches for the Demon Deacons, while Donavan Green had six catches for 122 yards.
Wake Forest jumped out to a 14-0 lead less than 9 minutes of the first quarter, as Hartman attacked the UW secondary down the field and the Badgers compounded their mistakes by missing tackles.
After the disastrous start, UW settled in and was able to play its game in the second quarter.
The Badgers worked their way to the red zone at the end of the first quarter, and fullback John Chenal got them on the board three plays into the second with a run from 3 yards out. That halved the Demon Deacons’ lead and seemed to energize a UW team that was flat to open the game.
The defense forced a punt and on the strength of the ground game, the Badgers moved across midfield. The drive stalled, but a solid punt from Conor Schlichting pinned Wake Forest at its 10-yard line. That was a crucial swing for the Badgers, because it set up the one of the best special teams plays of their season.
UW’s defense again stopped a third-down pass, which led to a punt. Wake Forest’s Ivan Mora had trouble fielding a low snap, allowing Jaylin Franklin to work around the edge, get to the ball and block the punt. Franklin — a sophomore who moved from outside linebacker to tight end this season — recovered the ball at the Wake Forest 9.
Helped by a defensive holding call on third down, the Badgers punched in the tying score on Mertz’s QB sneak from the 1.
UW had a chance to take the lead into halftime, but an errant deep pass in double coverage by Wolf was intercepted with less than a minute remaining.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Badgers crush Demon Deacons in Duke's Mayo Bowl