 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Follow postgame coverage as Wisconsin Badgers defeat Wake Forest Demon Deacons
0 comments
topical alert top story

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Follow postgame coverage as Wisconsin Badgers defeat Wake Forest Demon Deacons

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Get the latest postgame updates after the University of Wisconsin football team defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 42-28 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics