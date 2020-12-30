 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Follow live coverage as Wisconsin Badgers battle Wake Forest Demon Deacons
0 comments
topical alert top story

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Follow live coverage as Wisconsin Badgers battle Wake Forest Demon Deacons

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics