Down-home style works for Clemson's Dabo Swinney, LSU's Ed Orgeron

And that's certainly not to say that more approachable coaches such as Swinney and Orgeron are slacking on the details and discipline every great program must have, or even to say that they can't get a bit snippy at times.

But these two coaches have clearly brought a different feel to this year's title game.

When establishing the tenor of their organizations, both made sure to put personal relationships at the top of the list — whether it's grieving during tragic times, or making tough changes on a coaching staff, or luring a quarterback from Ohio who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy.

“I had one conversation with Coach O on the phone,” said Joe Burrow, LSU's record-setting signal-caller. “I was sold just about immediately.”

Terry Bowden, the former Auburn coach and son of Florida State's beloved Bobby Bowden, now works as an unpaid analyst on Swinney's staff.

He has certainly noticed plenty of similarities between Swinney and his father, who might be the most successful example of the laissez faire, aw-shucks approach to college coaching. It's a profession that was long ruled by domineering dictators such as Bear Bryant and Woody Hayes.